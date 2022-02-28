John Giere of Optiva

Toronto,Canada – Integrated Telecom Company Ltd (“Salam”), formerly (ITC), a Saudi-based telecom provider offering new information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, has selected Optiva BSS Platform to enable its new MVNO Integrated Telecom Mobile Company Ltd (“Salam Mobile”) to rapidly bring to market innovative digital services to the fast-growing consumer market segment.

Through this partnership, Salam Mobile will deploy Optiva cloud-native BSS technology on its state-of-the-art, private cloud infrastructure. Optiva BSS Platform, a , end-to-end, pre-integrated customer and revenue management solution, allows Salam to quickly and cost-effectively conceptualise and introduce new digital service offerings to customers. The platform provides real-time billing, charging and fulfillment that will differentiate Salam Mobile offerings. The solution will accelerate the velocity of the new product introduction cycle and more quickly deliver profitable growth.

“Salam Mobile’s line of business will be built upon our strong enterprise customer base. By collaborating with Optiva, we will accelerate our journey into the consumer segment and continue our expansion into realising the exciting possibilities of the digital services future,” says Abdulmohsin Al-Joyan, Salam Mobile CEO. “This will enable us to support our consumers and community and address new digital business opportunities.”

Optiva BSS Platform equips Salam Mobile with rapid launch capabilities and provides total cost of ownership (TCO) savings by addressing all of its end-to-end MVNO business monetisation requirements. The turnkey BSS suite, architected as a cloud-native and designed for private and public cloud deployment, goes beyond traditional billing, allowing for real-time storefront provisioning, monetisation and cross-service promotion delivery. These capabilities support Salam in creating a unique offering to grow its customer base with an enhanced, personalised digital experience.

“The MVNO segment continues to proliferate worldwide and offers operators the opportunity to create in a matter of minutes what used to take days service packages that deliver unique customer experiences. We are privileged to partner with Salam and demonstrate how we deliver on our promise of innovation with agility that is laser focused on helping our customers expand their business opportunities and, in turn, business success,” says John Giere, president and CEO of Optiva.

