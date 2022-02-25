Chris Johnson of Nokia

Espoo, Finland, and Paris, France. 24 February 2022 – Nokia and Atos announce a global partnership to provide businesses with 4/5G private wireless networking solutions along with associated digital services, and to work together to develop further innovative services. This partnership will help enterprises reach enhanced operational efficiency while enabling new ways of working.

Hosted either on Atos or Nokia servers, the joint offering brings together the two specialist in cloud and edge computing capabilities to accompany businesses in their digitalisation journey towards 4.0 industry. The collaboration leverages Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), an industrial-grade private wireless connectivity and application platform, and Atos’ AI computer vision platform, reinforced through the recent acquisition of the AI Ipsotek and its unparalleled IP and software capabilities.

Clients can benefit from a cloud-based industrial wireless connectivity solution with concrete digital applications to improve their daily tasks, with already available applications such as big data mining and video analytics. Railway companies could for example rely on Nokia’s mission-critical communication capabilities and Atos’ Edge, AI and Computer vision portfolio recently reinforced with the acquisition of Ipsotek to provide a frictionless experience to travelers with crowd and queue management and to secure operations with perimeter protection, such as on a level crossing or railway tracks.

Together, Nokia and Atos will also explore new market opportunities with the co-development of innovative use cases and solutions around private 4.9G/LTE and 5G networks. The Ipsotek’ VISuite a software layer of Atos Computer Vision Platform, which efficiently and automatically generates real-time alerts, and Nokia 4/5G private wireless networking solutions for industries will pave the way to many new applications for industries and businesses in sectors such as energy, transport, manufacturing, smart cities, petrol filling stations or even sports venues.

Jean-Philippe Poirault, head of telecom, media and technology at Atos, says, “As our clients are going through their digital transformation, private 5G networks are a key accelerator for their businesses and we want to ensure they get the most advanced digital services on the market. As global leader in digital transformation, with deep expertise in system integration, Atos plays an essential role in co-developing innovative use cases with CSP for real-time businesses. For Atos, this partnership comes as a stepping stone in its longstanding relationship with Nokia and is yet another example of the innovation strategy the Group is deploying in terms of digital communications.”

Chris Johnson, head, global enterprise business, Nokia, says, “Enterprises need the right technology to power the next phase of their digitalisation journey. This partnership with Atos will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in an array of sectors such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing, to increase efficiency and productivity to improve outcomes at a global scale.

Sectors undergoing rapid innovation to meet changing demand, such as renewable energy, will benefit from the high performance, security, and reliability of Nokia MX Industrial Edge powered by Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) in combination with what Atos’ AI computer vision platform delivers. This new offering as part of our ongoing relationship with Atos underscores our commitment to enabling and accelerating transformation of business processes on the path to Industry 4.0.”

