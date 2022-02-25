Espoo, Finland. 25 February 2022 – Nokia announced it is working with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to enhance enterprise edge cloud capabilities and allow companies to easily take advantage of reliable wireless industrial IoT connectivity. By integrating Nokia’s private wireless network solution within Alibaba Cloud’s service offering, enterprise customers can accelerate their digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Alibaba Cloud and Nokia settle to jointly create an enterprise edge service offering. Alibaba Cloud will leverage Nokia industrial-grade private wireless network solution to support the needs of its enterprise customers, to improve their productivity, reduce costs, and further accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that simplifies adoption of enterprise industrial IoT. It allows enterprises greater agility to meet changing market demands, as they can securely and reliably connect assets wirelessly and use operational data to enhance processes and efficiencies to make Alibaba Cloud’s service offer more competitive. The open APIs also allows the third parties to integrate their own applications into the network, so that enterprises have access to more applications to improve their operations.

Li Li, vice president, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, says, “We will continue to innovate cloud service offerings and benefit our global customers, enabling them to digitalise their operations and deploy new industrial applications on the edge. By leveraging Nokia’s private wireless solution, our enterprise customers will benefit from plug-and-play high-speed, low-latency and, connectivity together with timely intelligence management and processing.”

Businesses will be able to connect a myriad of equipment, sensors and vehicles securely and reliably. Data will be processed at the cloud edge allowing enterprises to take advantage of Industry 4.0 capabilities such as real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and autonomous operations of vehicles and equipment, to realise new efficiencies.

Stephan Litjens, head of enterprise solutions at Nokia, says, “Nokia has already contributed to the digital transformation of more than 420 enterprises globally with our private wireless offer. We are excited to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud by bringing our global networking knowledge and enterprise digitalisation experience to enhance their cloud business service offering to a broader market of enterprise customers worldwide.”

