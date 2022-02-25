Manuel Basilavecchia of Netaxis

Brussels, Belgium. 24 February 2022 – Global software and services business Netaxis Solutions has acquired Anyroute B.V. in an asset deal that aims to deliver the latest Microsoft Teams capabilities to a telecoms client base hungry for cloud-based innovation. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Netaxis’ products and services are used by telecoms organisations worldwide to create new propositions, drive innovation and transform networks. Products like APIO and SRE are often unseen by the telcos’ end-customers because they integrate with back-end operations and provide a “white label” user experience that presents the brand of the service provider.

The acquisition of Anyroute reportedly strengthens Netaxis’ Teams Voice Automation proposition with enhanced features and professional services. This is key because telcos entering the Microsoft ecosystem often need help with onboarding to enable integration with Microsoft VoIP propositions like Direct Routing and Operator Connect. Anyroute also brings existing clients that are perfectly positioned to benefit from the broader Netaxis product portfolio.

Manuel Basilavecchia, co-founder and CEO of Netaxis, explains, “We are excited to take the next big steps with the acquisition of Anyroute. Their experience will support us in our shift towards more SaaS-driven revenues and strengthen our customer portfolio in the Dutch market. By moving forward together, we can increase the added value to our customers. Our strategic focus and their practical, technological expertise, combined with international growth, will allow us to serve both existing and new customers even better.”

Marty van de Veerdonk, manager of Anyroute, continues, “I am delighted that the activities of Anyroute have now been transferred to Netaxis, which has a unique and widely respected position in the market. A more recurring and scalable business model combined with impressive software products perfectly aligns with our strategic vision. Together we can make an impact globally within the Microsoft Teams domain.”

