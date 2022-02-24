Alex Froment of Vodafone Group

Vodafone announced a major initiative to extend the life of new mobile phones and encourage customers to trade in or recycle their old devices, helping the mobile industry move towards a more ‘circular economy’ that minimises waste and further reduces carbon emissions.

Starting in European markets from Spring 2022, Vodafone customers will be offered a comprehensive and convenient suite of services, including insurance, support and repairs for their devices. Vodafone will launch a new digital platform making it straightforward for customers to agree trade-in options for their existing phones.

Vodafone will also encourage customers to return any mobile devices that are at the end of their ability to function, and, wherever possible, will ensure that they are recycled responsibly or repurposed for social or charitable causes. In addition, Vodafone will begin to offer a wider range of high-quality, competitively priced refurbished smartphones at retail.

Augustin Becquet

Vodafone and Recommerce announced a strategic partnership for wholesale trade-in and asset management, enabling Europe’s largest smartphone customer base to benefit from high quality, pre-owned devices at retail.

Alex Froment-Curtil, Vodafone Group chief commercial officer, says, “Vodafone has a leading role to play in developing and driving a circular economy for mobile devices that significantly reduces their impact on the environment. We are a comprehensive, digital offering that makes it easier for our customers to extend the life of their current smartphone, or to buy and own a refurbished device.”

Augustin Becquet, CEO Recommerce says, “We are very proud to launch this partnership together with Vodafone who are launching the largest and most advanced device lifecycle management program in Europe. We are convinced of the real impact of such a long-term partnership for the environment and to fight climate change.”

