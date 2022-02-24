Jyotin Shah of Mondelez International

Orange Business Services announced that it is transforming snack-food Mondelez International with an all-digital communications platform based on Microsoft Teams. Cadbury, Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, and Ritz are just some of the Mondelez International brands whose operations will now be unified on a single, global platform.

Orange Business Services will manage the Microsoft Teams platform, which will improve communication and collaboration among Mondelez International’s offices, factories, warehouses, and contact centre agents on a massive scale, encompassing 80,000 employees across operations in approximately 80 countries. It will eliminate all legacy PBX systems, and Orange will take over and manage Mondelez International’s global communications platform end-to-end, including voice capabilities in markets such as China, India, the Middle East and Russia. Embedded cloud flexibility will enable Mondelez International to scale their platform to grow and expand into new markets.

Some of the benefits expected once the implementation is completed by the end of 2022 include cost optimisation, a simpler IT vendor ecosystem with multi-cloud orchestration to manage the voice transformation, and a platform for new digital innovations.

“The entire physical footprint and home-based employees of Mondelez International’s worldwide operations will be fully connected via a new virtual workspace,” says, Jyotin Shah, sr. director, global digital workplace services at Mondelez International. “We will be able to easily share digital resources, communicate with one another, inspire creativity and collaborate across all our brands, from Oreo to Chips Ahoy!. Even as the industry faces global supply chain challenges, Mondelez International is staying one step ahead.”

Co-innovation that touches everything

Orange Business Services is delivering more than just a Microsoft Teams solution. Orange is also integrating ecosystem partners to provide reliable voice and video solutions for additional functionality. Mondelez International’s contact centre platform will leverage the Orange global network and employ advanced analytics, automation and A.I. capabilities. This will enhance various business functions, such as HR, payroll, and customer care, improving the customer journey experience and providing greater insights.

The same mix of technology provides Mondelez International with a global 360-degree oversight of their entire operations. With advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities, Orange can identify possible points of disruption and deploy proactive maintenance prior to issues arising. In addition, a self-care portal provides visibility and a high-quality seamless communications experience.

“From top to bottom, Mondelez International is undergoing a massive digital transformation of their people, processes and systems to create a modern, global business,” says, Rob Willcock, senior vice president, Americas for Orange Business Services. “Only Orange Business Services has the worldwide scale, in-house expertise with Microsoft Teams, and end-to-end services to make it happen for them. At the same time, Mondelez International is playing a central role with us, co-innovating many of the new services that will be introduced. We are helping the transformation of a new Mondelez International that’s ready to reshape the snack industry.”

