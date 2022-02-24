Amersham, UK. 23 February 2022 – Corero Network Security plc, a provider of real-time, DDoS (distributed denial of service) cyber defence solutions, is extending its automatic protection against Carpet Bomb and Botnet attacks.

Corero’s mission is to make the internet a safer place to do business by protecting against the downtime and disruption caused by DDoS attacks. Corero is enabling organisations around the globe to maintain business continuity in the event of DDoS attacks, with its intelligently automated, SmartWall DDoS protection solution.

As DDoS attacks continue to grow in magnitude, frequency, and sophistication, it is no longer safe to address this growing problem with traditional blackholing or manual interventions. Corero’s real-time automatic approach is the only way to effectively prevent DDoS-downtime as it blocks over 98% of attacks in seconds, with no operator intervention required. Our ongoing market growth is being further propelled by multiple new product enhancements which ensure we continue to do so.

Corero’s new SmartWall DDoS protection includes:

Automatic Spread Spectrum attack protection to address the increase in volumetric ‘Carpet Bomb’ attacks that target entire network ranges and enables them to evade conventional DDoS mitigation solutions.

Automatic Advanced Botnet/Source flood protection to address the harmful high-rate traffic sources experienced with Botnet flood attacks as well as new TCP protocol flood protections (SYN-ACK, ACK, etc…)

Intelligent Fragment protection using Corero’s patented heuristics-based Smart-Rule technology enhances the ability to automatically block the large volumes of packet fragments associated with many of today’s DDoS attacks.

“As botnet and carpet bomb attacks continue to increase, these new capabilities enable Corero to further expand our automatic DDoS protection to address these significant threats, helping to keep our customers, and theirs, online, all the time,” says Corero’s head of security operations..

