London, 23 February 2022 – Wireless Logic Group, Europe’s IoT connectivity platform provider has recently expanded its global offering by partnering with three major MNOs in the US.Wireless Logic simplifies and automates IoT connectivity, offering a single platform to securely manage connected assets across any network and number of deployments.

For customers, this can accelerate time to market, simplify global supply chains and lower total cost of ownership. Through the new agreements, Wireless Logic can deliver local (i.e., non-roaming) cellular connectivity and direct network access for multiple IoT devices and applications in the US as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.

Local connectivity in North America

New and existing Wireless Logic customers now have local access to 4G, 5G and low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks as Wireless Logic partners with three of the providers of mobile services in the US. Customers will have the capability for international roaming where required.

“As demand for connected solutions shows no sign of slowing, we are extremely excited about the potential of these agreements to provide local network access for customers deploying solutions in North America,” says Oliver Tucker, co-founder & CEO at Wireless Logic. “It’s our extensive relationships with MNOs that enable us to provide unrivalled customer service and to deliver value throughout the IoT connectivity chain. By combining our own ‘built for IoT’ global network – which aggregates the 4G, 5G and LPWAN radio networks with coverage from three of America’s major network providers, we are strengthening our position in the global IoT connectivity market.”

Together, these partnerships will enable Wireless Logic to sell its managed Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity directly to US customers and create new opportunities for European customers to rapidly deploy and future-proof connected solutions in America with confidence.

Access and direct connectivity to all three networks for Wireless Logic customers is available now.

Building on this trajectory, Wireless Logic has received a significant amount of recognition from both customers and the industry over the last year and has now been recognised as a 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant provider for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.

“We are proud of this placement and see it as a validation of our leadership stance as we continue to drive value for our customers through our technology and expansion into new markets. Since our inception, we have developed a deep understanding of industries and applications, building strong relationships with network operators across the globe. This gives us the basis to provide solutions with the right technology for each use case so that our customers can roll out their IoT deployments at scale,” concludes Tucker.

