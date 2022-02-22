22 February 2022 – Wyld Networks and TrakAssure LLC will integrate the Wyld Connect hybrid LoRaWAN satellite IoT connectivity solution into TrakAssure’s asset tracking IoT sensors for the supply chain market. The companies will also offer the joint end-to-end solution globally in other complementary IoT markets.

TrakAssure combines specialised IoT sensors with a scalable and secure customised private and public platform infrastructure, to offer enterprise level visibility across the entire, fragmented supply chain, providing an improved customer experience, operational efficiency and significant cost savings.

Collecting data from IoT sensors creates a significant challenge as traditional wireless networks only cover 15% of the world’s surface. However, Wyld Connect hybrid terrestrial and satellite IoT solutions integrated into IoT sensors provide connectivity anywhere in the world, for a range of applications requiring high reliability and ubiquitous geographical operation.

The process of bringing products from raw materials to retail shelves with as little waste and as much efficiency as possible is a massive challenge for those involved in the global supply chain. However, chip shortages and lean manufacturing practices have pushed supply chains to their limits, making them vulnerable to even the smallest of disruptions. Research from Gartner forecasts that $33 billion (€29.13 billion) will be spent on asset tracking in logistics and supply chain in 2025 globally, up from $10 billion (€8.83 billion) in 2020.

“We are entering a new space race for low-bandwidth, satellite IoT connectivity and two of the most disruptive applications are global asset tracking and supply chain monitoring. We believe that the combined strengths of Wyld and TrakAssure will allow for augmentation of existing cellular and other WLAN based solutions, and open markets for dual-mode terrestrial and satellite technologies that are more price sensitive with constrained infrastructure, and all compatible with the same LoRaWAN terrestrial network that is growing at an exponential rate,” notes Don Miller, board member at TrakAssure.

“We are excited that TrakAssure has chosen to integrate our Wyld Connect satellite IoT solution into its sensors to provide 100% global connectivity,” says, Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks. “This partnership is an extension of the MMIIC Consortium agreement announced earlier this year and we look forward to offering our joint solution to many stakeholders in the global supply chain. We will be promoting our collaboration live at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February,” adds Williamson.

