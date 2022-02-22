Catherine Leaver of Colt Technology Services

London, UK. 22 February 2022 – Colt Technology Services has appointed Catherine Leaver as its new chief people officer, with immediate effect.

A seasoned telecoms industry HR executive, Leaver comes to Colt from Telefonica Group, where she has spent the last 16 years in senior HR leadership roles, latterly as HR director and member of the executive team at Telefonica UK – O2.

As she joins the Colt executive leadership team, Catherine brings a wealth of experience in working across international workforces and in building strong teams, delivering change and driving results, while making sure the wellbeing of the organisation remains a top priority. Based at Colt’s London headquarters, Leaver will report to Colt CEO Keri Gilder and work closely with the other members of the company’s executive leadership team. She will also chair the inclusion and diversity council at Colt.

Outside of the office, Leaver is passionate about nature and the natural world. She is a big believer in rewilding and nature restoration and the impact that large-scale, long-term ecosystem restoration projects can have on how people live alongside the natural environment.

Colt’s CEO, Keri Gilder says, “Our people are front and centre of our business and how we support customers, so this is a key appointment for Colt. Catherine joins Colt at a critical time for the company and brings a wealth of experience from within the telco sector particularly in driving the HR function internationally and supporting strategic initiatives so it’s an ideal fit for Colt.”

Colt’s new chief people officer, Catherine Leaver, says, “This is a really exciting time for Colt, and I feel my experience will help me play a critical role in delivering against its strategy and objectives. I’ve been impressed by the company’s customer and people centric approach, particularly around diversity, and I look forward to chairing its Inclusion and Diversity Council, as well as supporting the Colt teams across the world and ensuring Colt continues to be an employer of choice in all the markets we operate in.”

Recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees’ high motivation.

