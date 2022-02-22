Shane Sura of Colt Technology Services

Paris, France. 22 February 2022 – Infovista, the global provider of network lifecycle automation, announced that Colt Technology Services, has selected Infovista KLERITY to deliver VoIP (Voice over IP) service assurance across the Colt IQ Network. The KLERITY solution will deliver end-to-end visibility to Colt’s international network across 7 major locations in Asia and Europe.

Colt Technology Services is a provider of agile, high bandwidth connectivity solutions serving data-intensive organisations spanning 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a provider of Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). The deployment of KLERITY within a network enabled with the latest SIP encryption technologies will enable Colt to optimise the quality of experience (QoE) of its VoIP services in a marketplace where quality is a key differentiator, with KLERITY providing detailed, real-time visibility into the perceived QoE and reliability of those services. This includes the ability to view how different user devices impact QoE, along with subscriber and user behaviour.

“KLERITY is the clear choice to support Colt’s expanding VoIP market, because it enables us to visualise, and act on, a uniquely rich and real-time view of how these services are perceived by the users themselves,” says Shane Sura, vice president of network operations at Colt. “Its strong cloud-native platform has all the attributes we need to enable us to leverage automation and machine learning to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.”

Faiq Khan

“I’m very proud that we have been selected by Colt to provide actionable, real-time intelligence into customer experience for its VoIP services. Colt is a recognised leader in NFV and SDN, with a network of more than 900 Data centres globally,” says Faiq Khan, president global networks at Infovista. “Our cloud-native KLERITY platform has been build from the ground up to provide the scalability, openness, interoperability and reliability that Colt needs to monitor customer experience for its VoIP connectivity services, even in a period of rapid business growth.”

KLERITY includes wireline and peering service assurance that monitors, captures, correlates, aggregates, and analyses peering and interconnect traffic, both domestic and international, across all call legs, networks, and domains. KLERITY brings transparency to networks, services, devices, and applications, empowering operations, performance, and quality teams to quickly identify service impacting issues and their true root cause.

KLERITY is the first fully cloud-native solution framework for service assurance of physical and virtualised networks. Based on Kubernetes (K8s), The production-grade container orchestration framework, which supports the fluid deployment, scaling and management of the KLERITY platform, it can operate on any combination of private clouds, public clouds, and bare metal infrastructure. Colt will implement KLERITY during 2022, deployed into Colt private cloud.

