Netanya, Israel, 21 February, 2022 – FirstPoint mobile guard, a provider of cellular cybersecurity, launched its new Protected Cellular Connectivity Suite, built for IoT enterprises. The comprehensive, ultra-secure multi-functional system enables enterprises to securely manage thousands of IoT cellular-connected devices without depending on an operator.

The solution reduces costs and boosts operational efficiency at scale, providing complete end-to-end protection over the connected devices with an easy-to-use multi-tenant management interface, all while delivering the protection against cellular network attacks. Its easy set of API functions allow flexible, customisable configurations for any operational use case.

FirstPoint‘s cellular cybersecurity technology, which is already implemented at several large IoT organisations, MNOs, MVNOs and governmental agencies, gives enterprises robust control and protection with private, isolated services, quick-start connectivity, and complete roaming control. The network-based integrated platform detects, alerts, and blocks different network vulnerabilities and threats such as denial of service, SMS attacks, malware, mobile IP-data attacks, network fraud, and more.

“Enterprises now have complete control of their IoT cellular connected devices,” says Dror Fixler, Ph.D., CEO of FirstPoint Mobile Guard. “At a time of hyperconnectivity and record levels of cellular hacking, our platform allows enterprises to focus on their business with peace of mind using our ultra-secure protection.”

FirstPoint Mobile Guard will demonstrate its new Secured connectivity suite at Mobile World Congress, Hall 5, Stand 5H12, February 28-March 3 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona.

