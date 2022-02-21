Ericsson continues to strengthen its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with solutions that address the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers. Announced the portfolio additions will deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases with minimal or no added footprint.

Leading the portfolio enhancements is Radio 4490, a dual-band radio that delivers 25% lower power consumption and lesser weight compared to the current product. This radio type is compatible with most of the radio sites globally as it supports the main FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) bands being used by many service providers for their 5G deployment.

Ericsson is also launching a high-power version of the new dual-band radio, 4490 HP, which enables up to 50% more output power compared to current radios. The two new radios apply passive cooling reducing power consumption further, as fans are not needed. They are also Cloud RAN-ready.

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson, says, “We continue to evolve our RAN portfolio with more solutions for smart, slim, and sustainable 5G networks. Our latest innovations will further optimise 5G sites for both purpose-built and Cloud RAN deployments.”

5G rollouts are accelerating across the world, with frontrunners gearing up for the shift to 5G Standalone to drive new consumer and enterprise use cases. Introducing 5G means added spectrum and hardware which is where Ericsson’s new products play a key role through the ability to raise capacity while slashing power usage fueling efforts to break the energy curve.

The portfolio additions also include:

Easy-to-install 64T/R Massive MIMO AIR 6428 for mid-band, with 400MHz bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing, in a single-person-carry 25kg radio

Highly integrated, multi-band Antenna 4602 only 398mm wide, designed for best wind load durability and for maintained site build requirements

Next-generation Interleaved AIR 3218 with low height and weight, enabling Massive MIMO rollouts without growing visual antenna footprint

Expanded Deep Sleep mode software for new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios. Consumes up to 70% less power per radio during low traffic hours

Coverage Boost is a versatile 5G carrier aggregation software that delivers 60% wider reach for mid-band TDD (Time Division Duplex) compared to dual connectivity. It supports RAN Compute and Cloud RAN platforms

The new products are powered by next-generation Ericsson Silicon, with its footprint-reducing, less power-consuming multi-band, and wide-band capabilities for remote and Massive MIMO radios.

Gede Darmayusa, director and CTO, PT XL Axiata, says, “XL Axiata always strives to provide the best customer experience to meet the ever-increasing demand for data services through the adoption of new technologies and other network initiatives. We have been pioneering the use of Ericsson’s first-generation dual-band radio technology since 2019. With the launch of the new dual-band 4T4R radio, we expect this innovation to continue to help us maximise user experience with greater energy efficiency and operational excellence.”

Jerry Soper, head of Ericsson Indonesia, says, “Sustainability is central to Ericsson’s purpose and our new, an energy-efficient products and solutions will enable our customers to break the energy curve while managing the expected growth in data traffic of both current and future 5G networks. This has been achieved through a combination of in-house silicon, innovative radio and antenna product engineering, and advanced software features. In support of the government’s agenda of driving sustainable growth, we are building the 5G network of the future one that delivers the highest possible performance with improved resource efficiency and low environmental impacts.”

