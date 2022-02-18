Vivek Gaur of Colt

London, UK. 17 February 2022 – Colt Technology Services to deploy 800G technology in the L-band across a terrestrial network. This was attained using Ciena‘s Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. This makes Colt the service provider to offer proven 100G/400G Wave services using coherent technology across both C+L bands, enabling double the data transport capacity offered by a single fibre pair.

Colt is transforming its optical network to deliver of high bandwidth services and unparalleled end user experience over a fully programmable on demand optical network, while maximising the efficiency of its fibre assets. This latest announcement follows recent news of the provider’s offering of 400GE Wave and Private Wave services across Europe and Asia Pacific, using Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology.

The global Colt IQ Network comprises more than 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs, making it a truly global network that powers today’s rapid and ongoing digital transformations.

Vivek Gaur, Colt’s VP network engineering, says, “Colt continues to see increasing demand for wave and spectrum services from our customers across the globe. Since launching the IQ Network back in 2016, we have continued to invest and drive innovation through next generation optical technology to serve these ever-increasing bandwidth requirements. We take pride to be the market leader in innovation”

“This latest step makes Colt an early adopter of C+L-band technology, meaning we can continue to help our customers transform the way they do business and drive sustainable growth.”

Jamie Jefferies, vice president and general manager, International at Ciena, says, “With Ciena’s coherent optical technology Colt is adding greater scale and programmability to its network which is essential in addressing demands driven by cloud-based content and services that fuel our digital lifestyles.”

Recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company’s recent Net Promotor Scores (NPS) reflect Colt employees’ high motivation.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus