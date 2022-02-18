Dave Shier of Ribbon Communications

Plano, TX, USA. and Toronto, Canada. 15 February, 2022– Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of the independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, and Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Beanfield is the Canadian communications service provider to deploy Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. The service enables Beanfield to quickly extend its Hosted Voice offerings by providing its customers with an easy way to integrate office phone system capabilities into Microsoft Teams.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our business customers to have fast, reliable connectivity along with a rich suite of communications and collaboration services that enable productivity regardless of where they choose to work,” says Dan Armstrong, founder and CEO of Beanfield. “Ribbon provided us with a proven Microsoft Direct Routing solution that enables us to significantly extend our market reach and allows our customers to seamlessly integrate advanced calling services with Microsoft Teams, while leveraging our best-in-class Hosted Voice service.”

Armstrong adds, “We pride ourselves on owning and operating our fibre network. By leveraging Ribbon Connect’s technology, we can deliver a complete Microsoft-Teams-based collaboration experience that includes our business phone services.”

“We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with Beanfield and help them gain an even greater competitive advantage by enabling customers to bring their Beanfield telecom services to enterprises that have come to rely on Microsoft Teams,” says Dave Shier, Ribbon’s VP of sales for Canada. “Beanfield is making it easy for businesses across Canada to fully leverage their Teams investments with the ability to easily add telecom services so employees can connect and collaborate from anywhere using their Teams desktop and mobile apps.”

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines to Microsoft Phone System. The solution is ideal for new or existing Teams deployments and includes rich integration options that allow it to work with existing PBX/phone systems.

This gives organisations the option to operate some elements of a legacy system in parallel with Teams, allowing them to best manage existing investments or business processes until fully migrated. Offered as a per user, per month service, Ribbon Connect enables organisations of any type to scale up or down to match usage levels, including for seasonal workforce or business fluctuations in industries where demand and external factors impact workforce levels.

