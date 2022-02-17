Atul Jain of TEOCO

Fairfax, VA., USA. 16th February 2022 – TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has reportedly completed the acquisition of Software Synergy, Inc (SSI). Terms of the deal have not been revealed.

Established in 1990, SSI provides automated, intelligent network-wide routing and optimisation solutions for the planning and management of CSP networks. The acquisition will bring SSI’s configurable Universal Routing Solution (URS) under the TEOCO brand, reportedly complementing TEOCO’s existing business analytics product suite.

The move will expand TEOCO’s presence in North America, augmenting TEOCO’s routing portfolio with SSI’s advanced Toll-Free routing optimisation solution. This solution utilises intelligent algorithms and analytics to enable CSPs to manage the Toll-Free routing lifecycle process with greater precision and control for maximum savings and operational efficiency.

“For more than 30 years we have supported and managed the infrastructure of CSPs and we are excited to combine our knowledge, expertise and intellectual property with that of TEOCO’s to deepen the company’s value proposition,” says Kevin Oxley, president and CTO of SSI.

SSI currently supports several CSPs and it is the scalability of URS that enables deployments at some of the largest CSPs in North America as well as those with smaller footprints.

“As we look to strengthen TEOCO’s presence in the North American market, we are proud of our strategic acquisition of SSI to enhance our routing solutions portfolio,” says Atul Jain, founder & CEO of TEOCO. “I’m pleased to welcome the SSI team members, customers and partners to TEOCO and we look forward to serving them.”

