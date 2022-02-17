Richardson, TX, USA. 15 February, 2022 – VOSS Solutions, a provider of digital workplace management technology, has unveiled a package to enable large enterprises to harness the full power of their Microsoft stack.

By transitioning from traditional telephony services to Microsoft Teams enterprise voice, organisations benefit from a fully immersive digital workplace experience underpinned by the Microsoft suite.

According to TomTalks, Microsoft Teams has 270 million monthly active users, but as little as 5 million users use the platform for enterprise voice to make calls to external partners, colleagues, and other parties on the PSTN. The initiative from VOSS addresses this delta, encouraging organisations to extend their use of Microsoft Teams to include their telephony strategy.

Tim Jalland, Microsoft solution manager at VOSS, comments, “The adoption of Microsoft Teams for collaboration and productivity has been unprecedented. Now, companies are looking to bring their enterprise voice strategy under the Microsoft umbrella, for a seamless single-vendor experience. VOSS has created a package to make the journey to full-Microsoft easy, cost effective, and highly compelling.”

The “Give Teams a Voice” initiative from VOSS accelerates enterprise organisations’ migration to Microsoft Teams, with a process that is fast, efficient, and offers a great user experience along the journey.

The package targets large, multi-site, multinational corporations that have a high percentage of knowledge workers and who are already underway with a Microsoft 365 rollout. These organisations will be interested in transitioning their voice strategy to Teams, to help manage a high rate of daily service requests, with a limited internal team.

The offering is a cloud delivered service which comprises:

Discovery process – A deep data discovery, highlighting the existing voice inventory and set-up, possible issues and dependencies

A deep data discovery, highlighting the existing voice inventory and set-up, possible issues and dependencies Mapping and transformation – Advanced business logic, transformation rules and filters, followed by batch loading to automate and streamline the process

Advanced business logic, transformation rules and filters, followed by batch loading to automate and streamline the process Automation management – Ongoing review of the user configuration, including day to day service management using VOSS Automate

The VOSS “Give Teams a Voice” package promises to unlock a host of benefits, including:

Accelerated project delivery, faster time to benefits and improved user adoption

Automation to remove errors, manual and duplicate input

Improved efficiency, reducing demand on internal resources

Insight into existing configuration to remove surprises and risk

Flexibility to accommodate a wide range of scenarios

Cloud delivery for fast start with no disruption to services

A secure, predictable process with audit and roll-back

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus