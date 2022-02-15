Little Ferry and Tel Aviv, USA. 15 February 2022 – Recording systems innovator and specialist Eventide and the mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil, jointly announce a partnership that will see the MCX recording and replay solution being developed by Eventide for use in public safety, government, air traffic control, utilities, oil & gas and security operations.

Eventide will harness Softil’s BEEHD technology, a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework SDK, to develop the new MCX recording solution.

“Eventide has been at the forefront of innovation in the recording industry for over 50 years and this partnership with Softil enables us to continue that tradition and leap into the brave new MCX world in the shortest timeframe,” says Brad Basile, Eventide’s CEO.

“This partnership serves to illustrate the pace at which the MCX world is evolving,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Ultimately, all sectors of human endeavor will be driven by MCX technology and Softil’s BEEHD cross-platform enabling technology will be pivotal in bringing about this MCX revolution.”

Recording is a critical element of public safety operations and allows public safety agencies to reconstruct a response to a disaster or crime, run deep analysis, learn from it and much more. As public safety is now embracing MCX/MCPTT/PSBN (Public Safety Broadband Networks), MCX recording is becoming essential for successful service delivery.

Pierre Hagendorf

Eventide is the recording company to enter the MCX world and has partnered with Softil to create a best-of-breed, versatile MCX recording solution which will support all public safety recording requirements. Importantly, it will also allow seamless connectivity with the systems of all leading MCX service providers around the globe.

Eventide’s direct LTE-based mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) recording solution will change the way that public safety recordings are made. The days when proprietary interfaces for each and every mission-critical system have to be built to access vital information will be gone. Instead, the recording of group and private audio calls, video and messages will be done using 3GPP MCX standards-based interfaces. During incidents, first responder groups will have instant access to a vast amount of on-record incident information whatever the system being used, including what information was pushed to group members, when they shared files, video or data, and the location of every member of a group at anytime.

Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedised devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus