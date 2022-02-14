Espoo, Finland. 14 February 2022 – Nokia announced it has signed a contract with 450connect, a joint venture backed by German companies from the energy and water sectors, to build its nationwide LTE450 radio network. The deal will cover the supply of radio system technology for the 450 MHz network, including the central technology, radio stations, microwave radio links for the backhaul network, and power back-up systems. Nokia will manage the supply and performance of all LTE components, including maintenance services, until 2040.

In March 2021, 450connect GmbH was awarded the 450 MHz frequencies until 2040 by the Federal Network Agency. With 450connect’s new nationwide, highly-available and secure LTE450 radio network, operators of critical infrastructures will receive the platform they need to digitalise their infrastructure, implement the energy transition to decarbonisation, and further secure the energy supply.

The Nokia LTE450 technology is ideally suited to achieve wide-area coverage and operate services such as voice and machine-to-machine communications (M2M) or Internet-of-Things applications for critical infrastructure. This industrial-grade private LTE / LTE-M solution is optimised for M2M applications and critical voice communications.

Carsten Ullrich, CEO of 450connect, says, “In view of the major challenges involved in setting up the 450 MHz platform, we are pleased to have Nokia as a strong and capable partner at our side for the long-term, with whom we can meet the high technical requirements of our customers as operators of critical infrastructures.”

Dirk Lewandowski, vice president Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise, says, “The task of digitalisation of Germany’s critical infrastructure is of enormous strategic importance. Nokia can make an important contribution to securing this country’s energy supply with our industrial-grade 450 MHz private LTE network, especially considering the challenges posed by the energy transition to decarbonisation and decentralisation. We look forward to a trusting and close cooperation with 450connect on this long-term and important project for the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Due to the high demand for highly available and resilient communications, both parties have agreed to a rapid implementation of the radio network. Initial end-to-end tests will take place in the field by mid-2022 to ensure performance for the upcoming rollout. Radio services will be offered in the first regions of Germany in 2023. The nationwide rollout will take place by 2025.

The Nokia solution includes geo-redundant LTE cores, RAN network, Nokia Wavence microwave radio backhaul, management solution and installation, commissioning, integration, training and support services. In addition, 20 years of lifecycle network management of this critical network will be provided by Nokia.

