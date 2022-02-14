Weiming Li of Allot

HOD HASHARON, Israel – Allot Ltd, a global provider of network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced that a tier-1 telecom operator in Southeast Asia, in a deal signed toward the end of 2021, has selected the Allot Secure unified family of solutions to provide cybersecurity protection to its Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) customers. The operator and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

Allot Secure is the platform to provide subscribers with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity and content filtering, including configuration, reporting and alarm management. The operator will be implementing NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure, two solutions in the Allot Secure family.

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware and can enable SMB customers to block inappropriate categories of web content for their employees.

An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The NetworkSecure solution will be supplemented with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that the user is protected from cyberthreats and is prevented from accessing inappropriate content, as defined by the SMB customer, even when they are off the service provider’s network.

“Part of this tier-1 operator’s commitment to enabling digitalization for their global business customers is a broad cybersecurity service offering. The Allot Secure solutions for small and medium-sized businesses will be a logical complement to those services,” says, Weiming Li, VP sales APAC for Allot. “Now they will be able to offer cyber protection to their small and medium-sized business customers alongside their large corporate counterparts.”

