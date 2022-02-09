Tom Guy of BT

February 8th, 2022 –BT has announced that Tom Guy, former chief product officer for Vodafone Smart Tech, has been appointed as managing director incubation. Joining with him are four members of his team, who, alongside Guy were part of the founding team of Hive, the smart home provider in the UK, Jess Kyte, John Gutch, Zoe Dyer and Michael O’Connell.

During their time at Vodafone Smart Tech, the team developed the ‘Designed & Connected by’ range of consumer Internet of Things (IoT) products, which claims to win the IF Design award, The Red Dot Award, The GLOMO Award, IOT Breakthrough Award for Platform of the Year and multiple Good Design Awards within the first 18 months of its creation.

The team brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, design, building an agile culture, and will help BT create and incubate start-ups and explore new categories and ideas, accelerating the start-up and versatile capabilities across the business.

Tom’s focus over the last two years has been on IoT product development and has spent most of his career in start-ups or starting new businesses for larger organisations. He is an end-to-end product leader, creating everything from the Hive Thermostat to security cameras, from home diagnostics to the Curve tracker and more. He has collaborated with some of the most renowned designers in the world, including Yves Behar.

Tom will continue to be involved in the start-up community as a non-exec and board advisor.

On joining BT, Tom Guy adds, “I’m looking forward to joining BT Digital at such an exhilarating time for the unit and the business as a whole. Together with colleagues and partners, we’ll help to build a customer-centric digital organisation, one which brings new products and services to our customers and creates new opportunities for the business. I’m excited to get started.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus