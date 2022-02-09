Reading, UK. – Vilicom wireless communications specialists have used their RF experience in the inbuilding connectivity space to develop a private 4G and 5G business network, called GIGAWAVE. This carrier-grade, fully managed private mobile network platform assures assure seamless interconnectivity between people and machines to enhance productivity in digitised factories and industry 4.0 applications.

The smart phenomena, driven by Internet of Things (IoT) and the high-speed-low latency capabilities of 5G are gaining momentum. The universal rollout of this fifth-generation network in line with demand, however, is being hampered by infrastructure challenges at carrier level. Large enterprises are acquiring spectrum in the interim to commission in-house 5G networks so they can profit from digitisation for efficiency and sustainability reasons.

Built specifically to assure ubiquitous connectivity for all IoT devices, applications and technologies running on all mobile networks, GIGAWAVE combines the reliability of always-on IT systems with cutting edge technological advances in the field of Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN) and Core Network Function Virtualisation. The platform’s slicing capability directs capacity to where it is needed, fencing off frequencies used for safety critical communications from high bandwidth applications, to give a dependable quality of service (QoS).

Gearoid Collins

GIGAVAVE is cloud-based which reduces the amount of onsite infrastructure needed, giving facilities managers the ability to quickly reconfigure their assembly line equipment according to demand. The platform is also scalable in line with user requirements and its flexible architecture guarantees the stability of existing services whilst simultaneously supporting wireless technologies driving innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

“Organisations across the board are experiencing global supply chain issues and are under heightened pressure to work smarter by making greater use of IoT for visibility and insight,” says Gearoid Collins, chief commercial officer at Vilicom, “GIGAWAVE has been designed with performance, reliability and security at its core to minimise downtimes and/or disruption to operations.”

GIGAWAVE is already the system of choice for delivering reliable cellular coverage, high-speed internet access and safety-critical communications in challenging offshore locations. The platform’s open RAN and cloud capabilities are also at the heart of solving cellular connectivity in real estate across the UK, and it is the approved architecture defined by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the agreed Joint Operators Technical Specifications for Neutral Host In-Building ( JOTS NHIB) specification document, for Small Cell and Distributed Antenna Systems.

