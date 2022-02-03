Caesarea, Israel. 2nd February, 2022 — Continual, a provider of Connected Car and subscriber Mobility Experience Analytics, is extending its collaboration with Google Cloud to make its cloud-native Mobility Experience Analytics available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new collaboration is said to progress a relationship that has been developing since the company was initially certified as a Google Cloud partner in 2021.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to quickly access and deploy software solutions and services that run on Google Cloud. With the availability of Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics on Google Cloud Marketplace, mobile operators can benefit by having their datasets integrated into Continual’s Mobility Experience Platform, allowing them to optimise connected experiences for all subscribers, and also Connected Car drivers and passengers.

This collaboration further extends the benefits to automotive and transportation enterprises with smart mobility services based on Continual’s platform.

“This collaboration will accelerate mobile operators’ endeavours to optimise the quality of their network for the benefit of travelers,” says Greg Snipper, CEO of Continual. “It will also empower automotive manufacturers and transportation providers as they offer smart mobility services such as quality alerts and connectivity-based route decisions, which are extremely important for autonomous driving.”

See Continual at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 28 February – 3 March 2022, in Hall 5, booth 5A83

