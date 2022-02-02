Marc Price of MATRIXX Software

Silicon Valley, Calif, USA. 01 February, 2022 — MATRIXX Software, a global provider of 5G monetisation solutions, announced they are partnering with Google Cloud to deploy the cloud native MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing VMs for public cloud-based IT infrastructure.

Delivering the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform on Google Cloud Confidential VMs will help customers benefit from the cost, scalability and performance benefits of public cloud, while also delivering a breakthrough in customer confidentiality for 4G/5G/fixed monetisation of consumer and enterprise services. To learn more, visit here and download the white paper, Protecting Your 5G Revenue Stream in the Cloud.

Driven by the new architecture of 5G standalone networks, operators around the globe are eager to leverage highly efficient public cloud resources to develop and launch new products and services at a pace not possible with on-premise IT infrastructure.

Making that ambition a reality requires a cloud native digital commerce platform capable of efficiently and cost-effectively monetising at scale. More significantly, given the intense scrutiny from regulatory bodies, cloud-scale efficiency and performance must be delivered with the same level of privacy and security typically associated with traditional, on-premise deployments. By deploying MATRIXX Digital Commerce on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing service, the two companies now offer operators a new way to realise their public cloud ambitions while also satisfying the encryption and confidentiality requirements of national regulators.

“By combining the flexibility and configurability of MATRIXX and the performance and privacy capabilities of Google Cloud, we get the best of both worlds breakthrough confidentiality delivered by a highly configurable charging product, running securely on a massively scalable public cloud platform,” says Marc Price, CTO, MATRIXX Software. “The result is a solution that will allow operators to harness the customer experience benefits of the cloud while also meeting the exacting privacy demands of regulators and customers.”

One of the first telco-grade monetisation platforms to be deployed on Google Cloud Confidential Computing, MATRIXX will help customers seamlessly leverage public cloud IT infrastructure to quickly concept, launch, scale and monetise new service offerings. Reinforcing their joint commitment to customer privacy, the MATRIXX 5G CCS running on Google Cloud Confidential Computing ensures that customers’ most sensitive data in the cloud will be fully encrypted, ensuring end-to-end confidentiality. This latest deployment of MATRIXX Software on Google Cloud Confidential Computing gives operators the same or better performance than traditional on-premise solutions.

“As businesses increasingly deploy critical applications and data across both 5G and cloud, security and trust are becoming key considerations for operators and their customers alike,” says Leen Kashyap, director, edge and connectivity ecosystems at Google Cloud. “Delivering MATRIXX’s Digital Commerce Platform on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing service will enable operators to maximise their security posture while running on global, scalable and trusted cloud infrastructure.”

MATRIXX is a Google Cloud Partner deployed natively on Google Cloud using the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). For CSPs who are looking for an extended security posture, MATRIXX and Google Cloud’s engineers have recently validated the deployment of MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform in GKE running on the Google Public Cloud with Confidential Computing. Both organisations will continue close collaboration and innovation for further use of Google Cloud’s cloud native, edge computing and big data capabilities.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus