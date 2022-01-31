John Giere of Optiva

Toronto, Canada – Optiva Inc. a provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetisation and revenue management software, announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help telecom operators and service providers accelerate their digital transformations and journey to the cloud, private and public, and deployment on the edge.

Through this collaboration with Google Cloud, Optiva customers can purchase its flagship products, Optiva BSS Platform and Optiva Charging Engine, via Google Cloud Marketplace as a SaaS solution.

Optiva’s distributed solution deployment creates new ways to monetise 5G networks by focusing on use cases that enable enterprise, private 5G networks, IoT, ultra-low latency use cases and industry vertical solutions. Optiva will leverage Google Cloud and Anthos to enable telecom operators and service providers to seamlessly deploy and operate BSS applications across public clouds, on-premise data centres and at the network edge.

Google Cloud and Optiva have worked together since 2018, and claims to have a first deployment in the world of a cloud-native telecom charging solution on the public cloud. The deployment was nominated as a TM Forum Excellence Awards finalist. As the partnership evolves, Google Cloud and Optiva set their sights on engineering the next wave of 5G market growth and telecom customer success.

“Innovation on the edge along with cloud technologies continues to drive digital transformation across the telecom industry at an incredible rate,” says Leen Kashyap, director, edge and connectivity ecosystems, Google Cloud. “We’re pleased to have Optiva’s solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace to provide customers the solutions and expertise they need to make the most of their cloud investments and digitally transform their business.”

“Optiva has led the telecom industry in developing and deploying BSS and converged real-time charging solutions on the public cloud. Thus, we have gleaned and amassed a wealth of real-world, hands-on experience and learnings,” says John Giere, CEO of Optiva. “Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud will significantly enhance time to innovation and deliver operational automation and cost savings for our telecom, MVNO and MNO customers as they embrace BSS modernisation and digital transformation.”

