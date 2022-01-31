New York, USA & London, UK. 27 January 2022 – CloudSmartz and LastMileXchange (LMX) have announced a strategic partnership to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) accelerate digital transformation (DX) and rapidly improve customer experience (CX). CloudSmartz is a provider of one of the intelligent digital customer experience (iDCX) platforms, Acumen360. LMX is the global provider of inter-carrier access quote automation, supporting 50% of the carriers around the world.

The joint LMX-CloudSmartz solution is said to turbocharge real-time carrier pricing and accelerates the sales journey, with the support of an end-to-end digital experience and marketplace platform.

This new strategic partnership expands the benefits of Acumen360 by providing users access to 400+ last-mile providers across the globe. It also provides CSPs with the following additional benefits:

Radical acceleration of the sales cycle by slashing it from weeks to days

Significant improvement of pricing accuracy by providing up-to-date prices with higher and more predictable profit margins

Drastic improvement of service quality and lowered operational expenses with automated CPQ, provisioning, and activation

Dramatic improvement of the enterprise and customer experience with a digital marketplace experience

Substantial improvement of interoperability with openMEF LSO API adapters for integration with existing and future applications and support systems

“CSPs are challenged with digital transformation and improving their customer experience across the entire organisation technology, culture, process all the while staying relevant to their end-users and preparing for growth, scale and compliance,” says, Matthew Ray, chief marketing officer at CloudSmartz. “They want better visibility, control, and automation and so do their enterprise customers. Together with LMX, we’re proud to have created an intuitive, integrated platform that provides real-time automation for access network services, on-demand connectivity, CPQ, and product catalogue supporting CSPs around the world with a true end-to-end unified service experience.”

CloudSmartz’s Acumen360 accelerates digital transformation for CSPs by providing a customer-centric platform combining the power of global connectivity and existing systems to unlock continuous innovation and software-centric automation. By harnessing existing systems, global connectivity, and real-time automation, CSPs are able to rapidly design, introduce, sell, and configure new services while reducing internal costs and enabling one-click purchasing through its online marketplace platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with CloudSmartz to bring service providers all the benefits that come from a single-pane-of-glass platform irrespective of their existing backend OSS or BSS,” says, James Grant, founder and commercial director at LMX. “CloudSmartz and LMX share a vision of digitising and simplifying complex processes and challenge areas from the core end-user experience, quote-to-order, and execution to provisioning. This partnership is an opportunity to extend the benefits of the LMX pricing access engine, combined with an end-to-end foundational framework that is uniquely agnostic to CSPs’ existing support systems unlocking value and innovation,”

The LMX cloud-native platform allows carriers to quickly identify the optimal access solution by aggregating 400+ access providers’ APIs, rate cards, and price books in one unified platform. Through this process, the LMX platform supports both buying and selling carriers with their quoting digitisation. As a global specialist in this field, LMX empowers service providers to meet three of their most pressing objectives: improve efficiency, win more profitable business, and minimise costs.

