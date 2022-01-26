Real-time decisioning intelligence is critical to telco operators’ future, as much for enabling internal efficiencies as for empowering customers to capitalise on new, 5G-related monetisation opportunities.



But the evolving customer requirements, particularly in light of IoT and massive machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, means that telcos are increasingly needing to handle informational and operational data together.

This confluence of IT with OT — and its proper handling — imply the unlocking or rapid evolution of certain real-time decision intelligence-related capabilities.

STL Partners has developed an in-depth report exploring these capabilities and how they relate to the new world of 5G data, including:

• The “unspoken reality” of 5G monetisation

• The four main use cases required to unlock the full value of 5G

• Five practical tips on how to rapidly evolve these capabilities

• Why real-time decision intelligence is the future for telco operators



