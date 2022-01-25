Kamal Ballout of Nokia

Espoo, Finland. 25 January 2022 – Nokia announced it is working with Alstom to deliver a private wireless network for the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Delhi to Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). It will support European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 Signaling to maintain safety for commuters on the high-speed rail route, currently under construction.

The Delhi to Meerut RRTS is in a phased development of a high-speed rail network that aims to enable sustainable economic and social development through enhanced connectivity in Delhi and the surrounding districts. Expected to be fully operational in 2025, the low-emission RRTS will transport more people at average speeds of 100 kmph to reduce travel time and road congestion.

The fully redundant private network, based on the Nokia Modular Private Wireless solution (MPW) including its latest AirScale radios, Air Frame-based evolved packet core capabilities, the 7250 IXR IP/MPLS backhaul routers, Group Communication platform for mission-critical push to talk/video (MCx/GC) and Network Services Platform (NSP) management, will span the 82 km rail route which incorporates 25 stations.

The private network is being deployed to support ETCS Level 2 & 3 signaling as well as automated operation (ATO), which enables trains to use radio signals to continuously receive their movement authorities and to report their exact direction and position to ensure the safety of all on board. The introduction of LTE/4.9G technology for ETCS is an important asset for railway operators and will pave the way for a smooth transition to FRMCS (Future Railway Communication System).

Thameem Kamaldeen, managing director Alstom Digital Mobility, Alstom Transport India, says, “We are pleased to work with Nokia, leveraging its extensive private wireless capabilities for the advanced signaling system that we are providing for NCRTC. The new high-speed rail network will help to transform the region.”

Kamal Ballout, head of enterprise solutions CHIMEA (China, India, Middle East and Africa) at Nokia, says, “Nokia has supported the digital transformation of more than 380 enterprises across diverse industries through our private wireless solutions. Nokia advanced railway solutions are designed to deliver a new level of connectivity for rail operators. Teams need to be aware of train positions in real-time to ensure the safety of passengers, and private wireless offers the security, reliability and high-speeds required to enable this.”

