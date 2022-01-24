David Hagerbro of Ericsson

24 Jan 2022 – Ericsson has established a Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Malaysia dedicated to Digital Nasional Berhad’s (DNB) 5G network. The DNB 5G NOC, based at Ericsson’s premises in Malaysia, will monitor, maintain and manage network faults, security and performance KPIs of the DNB network, leveraging the state-of-the-art Ericsson Operations Engine.

The NOC is part of Ericsson’s Managed Services offering for the DNB 5G network and entails managing the performance of the 5G network end to end. Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, the Ericsson Operations Engine predicts potential network issues caused by hardware, software, or external factors. Every day, it automates nearly one million network commands, and processes alarms to prevent network issues before they happen.

It will also serve as the first point of contact for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for technical issues, customer complaints, network performance, quality related matters, billing and charging related issues.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh states, “The dedicated DNB 5G NOC is an example of our commitment to deliver a cost-efficient, world class 5G experience for the people and businesses of Malaysia. The NOC will support the national 5G infrastructure by providing proactive, fast detection and isolation of network faults, monitor security events or threats and reduce response and rectification time.”

“Powered by the Ericsson Operations Engine, the Ericsson NOC is capable of maintaining the most complex and large scale 5G networks round the clock and will serve as an assurance to the MNOs using the DNB 5G network regarding the performance and health of the DNB network. Setting up the NOC in Malaysia has also opened the opportunity for more Malaysians to be hired and acquire skills in the latest technologies,” says David Hagerbro.

Located within the NOC is the Security Operations Centre (SOC) which provides 24/7 cyber security monitoring threat detection and remediation capabilities using Ericsson’s Managed Services Security Platform suite of tools.

With 200 global managed services contracts, Ericsson has proven capabilities in managing and operating multi-technology networks. This includes capabilities in Malaysia, where Ericsson has been managing Digi’s mobile network since 2018 and Managed Services for U Mobile billing operations since 2012.

