Spain. 18thJanuary 2021 – Teradata the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced that Telefonica Espana is continuing its ongoing relationship with Teradata by migrating its on-premises data analytics ecosystem to Vantage on Google Cloud.

“The fact that Telefonica Espana recently awarded the migration of its on-premises data platform to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud, which is currently under execution, is a notable development in our 23-year partnership,” says Eric Joulie, VP for Western Europe at Teradata. “We’re proud to help Telefonica continue to innovate and achieve its analytic goals through the power of a proven, enterprise-scale data analytics platform in the cloud.”

Telefonica Espana one of the core operating businesses of Telefonica Group offers connections that brings together its more than 40.5 million customers in Spain. The company is a long-standing user of Teradata Vantage to drive enterprise-wide analytics at scale. With Vantage on Google Cloud, Telefonica Espana can now take advantage of the cloud’s elasticity and scalability without sacrificing the performance and speed of the Vantage platform. By optimising their cloud data analytics ecosystem in the secure and stable environment that Vantage provides, Telefonica Espana will be able to quickly generate data-driven insights that lead to meaningful business outcomes.

“We chose Teradata Vantage and Google Cloud because they offered us the fastest and lowest-risk cloud migration project, while continuing to provide the outstanding data & analytics technology and innovation capabilities that also speed our progress on our Digital Transformation journey,” says Javier Tobar, chief data officer, Telefonica Espana.

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies like Telefonica Espana can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof to get a complete view of their business.

