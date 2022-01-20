Paris, France – 19 January 2022 – Infovista, the global specialist in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced details of its participation at MWC Barcelona, taking place between 28th February and 3rd March 2022. At the event, Infovista will demonstrate how its uniquely comprehensive NLA portfolio of applications and solutions enables network operators to quickly, proactively and cost-efficiently roll out, test, operate, and monetise advanced 5G networks and services with a single, cloud-native and open platform applications.

Infovista’s program of activities at MWC Barcelona 2022 includes:

Network planning & optimisation

Demonstrating its new Smart CAPEX optimisation solution for operators designing, deploying and operating 5G networks. Smart CAPEX enables CSPs to accelerate and increase the return on investment (RoI) from their 5G network rollout, expansion and densification by intelligently calculating and optimising the predicted business outcomes including revenue, churn and quality of experience of their 5G CAPEX investments

Showcasing its Planet network planning solutions including the AI-based propagation model and the enhancement of planning through crowdsourced user data

Demonstrating a new cloud-based planning solution that dynamically scales from individual markets to nationwide models and easily integrates with peripheral applications spanning the network lifecycle through automated workflows

Network testing

Showcasing the ML-based quality of experience (QoE) testing solution for VoNR with its ITU-certified sQLEAR algorithm

Discussing its new solutions for testing QoE for e-gaming and OTT services delivered over 5G networks

Demonstrating its award-winning TEMS™ network testing portfolio, including a new cloud-based automated single site verification (SSV) solution that reduces the reliance on highly skilled engineers in testing by providing step-by-step drive- and walk-test instructions, as well as enhances ‘sweet spot’ calculations through the integration of network planning data to reduce the time and effort involved in reaching statistical confidence of network performance

Discussing a framework of solutions for private 4G/5G network testing for connected industries

Assurance & monetisation

Introducing the extension of its cloud-native assurance portfolio that correlates subscriber, application, service, network and infrastructure intelligence underpinned by AIOps, active assurance, automation and open APIs for integration to Infovista’s NLA solutions or 3rd party applications

Demonstrating its cloud-native experience assurance solutions in support of enterprise SLA Management, OTT & IoT service quality management, and experience assurance for 5G network slicing and 5G Standalone (5G SA)

Showcasing its new 360° Assurance solutions family that combines the correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for diverse service categories and delivery scenarios, such as VoNR/VoLTE, 5G network slicing and fixed voice, for faster and more efficient network and service operations.

“The journey to profitable 5G begins with the network but culminates in end-user experiences that can be monetised. It’s a lifecycle where every step has to inform the next and improve the last,” says, Franco Messori, chief product strategy and transformation officer at Infovista. “Operators can gain benefit from taking a holistic view of how they plan, test and assure their networks, understanding how their services and applications, both native and OTT, are impacting the network and ultimately how there are performing in the eyes of the end customer. At MWC22 we’ll be showcasing how Infovista is not only enabling the automation of processes spanning multiple network lifecycle phases but also providing operators with the end-to-end insight they need to be able to deliver smarter networks, services and experiences with the optimal impact on their bottom line.”

At MWC Barcelona 2022, Infovista will share more details on its integrated Network Lifecycle Automation suite of applications and solutions: cross-phase and cross-domain lifecycle automation solutions that automate previously manually intensive business processes involving multiple teams and disciplines that traditionally act as business silos, spanning the entire network lifecycle. Traversing planning, testing, deployment and assurance through to monetisation, NLA enables faster, more agile planning, testing & deployment, operation and monetisation of 5G network infrastructure, services and customer experiences.

Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Zain, and how Infovista is today helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G SA and Open RAN.

With over 450 operators globally working with Infovista on the planning, deployment and operation of their 5G networks, Infovista will demonstrate its 5G solutions and discuss how leading CSPs are utilising them for:

5G network planning reducing planning time and effort by using AI/ML and the scalability of cloud resources to automate complex 5G planning decisions, such as site selection, optimised for business outcomes such as predicted revenue, alongside network TCO

Service-specific 5G network testing reducing testing time and effort and improving the accuracy and comprehensiveness of service-specific testing KPIs, by optimising and automating testing routines and integrating service-specific AI algorithms to reduce the time taken to validate coverage and QoE

Cross-domain, integrated 5G network, service and experience assurance improving perceived reliability and performance by combining traffic, experience and network resource monitoring and troubleshooting, enabling proactive and automated resolution of issues before they impact the customer

Infovista will be located in Hall 5 Stand 5F81. To learn more about the NLA use cases and its portfolio of solutions for 5G network planning, testing and assurance, or to meet with Infovista during MWC Barcelona,

