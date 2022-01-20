Ronen Levkovich of Amdocs Global Services

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. 19 January, 2022 – Amdocs a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced it has been selected by Vodafone Turkey to transform and automate the operator’s testing activity in line with Vodafone’s group-wide Tech 2025 modernisation journey.

The three-year deal for end-to-end quality engineering services will enable Vodafone Turkey to create a new quality engineering organisation by establishing a Testing Centre of Excellence. This will embrace an Agile/DevTestOps ‘shift-left’ approach to testing ensuring faster time to market, improved productivity and operational efficiency. As part of the agreement, Amdocs is providing an outcome-based quality engineering modernisation roadmap and will implement Ginger, its signature open-source automation framework.

“We’re pleased to be working hand in hand with Amdocs on this important project to modernise and automate our testing processes in line with our vision,” says Cem Sever, head of quality organisation at Vodafone Turkey. “Using open-source automation framework for continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) implementations, we look forward to delivering tangible operational and customer-experience benefits.”

“At Amdocs we’re on a mission to simplify the complex and deliver the amazing. That’s why we’re excited to be embarking on this significant, wide-ranging transformation project that will ensure Vodafone Turkey is future-ready and able to achieve its digital ambitions,” says Ronen Levkovich, president, Amdocs Global Services.

“Our role in establishing the Testing Centre of Excellence will involve a combination of Amdocs Quality Engineering resources with local talent allowing for maximum flexibility to scale up as needed. Ultimately the transformation will deliver significant benefits for Vodafone Turkey’s customers by ensuring that new products and services can be developed, tested and brought to market quicker.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus