Kevin O’Toole of Sky Connect

London, UK. 18th January 2022 – Sky Connect, Sky’s B2B telecoms business, has launched a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) service, providing small businesses with an ultrafast, ultra-reliable and ultra-flexible broadband connection.

Understanding that small businesses are more reliant on the speed and the reliability of their broadband connection than ever before, Sky Connect’s FTTP service will deliver consistent speeds with flexible options, even during peak times, that are 10 times faster than the UK’s average fibre broadband speeds.

Small businesses will benefit from Sky Connect’s most reliable connection straight to their door, ensuring day-to-day business operations won’t be disrupted. With increased reliability alongside faster speeds, customers will be able to use more devices concurrently from payment services to security cameras online at the same time.

A choice of three Sky Connect FTTP packages are available – Advantage, Ultrafast Pro and Ultrafast Max – which offer combinations of the below features:

Speed flex. Giving small businesses control to flex their speeds whilst in-contract as their business needs develop. Speeds can be boosted up to 500Mb and back down again, as and when required.

UK-based dedicated account managers. Based on our recent study 61% of small businesses like the idea of personalised account management to overcome perceptions of business disruption caused through switching. That’s why we’ve introduced dedicated account managers to support customers during every step of their FTTP journey, from purchase to installation.

30-day money-back guarantee. should businesses not get the speeds they need. Enabling them to switch with confidence.

Price guarantee. Promising no package price rises for customers during the initial term contract.

4G back-up and security. Keeping businesses on their feet in case of a broadband outage and offering protection from online threats.

No premium pricing. All FTTP packages have the same monthly contract price as Sky Connect’s current fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) packages.

Flexible & fair contracts. 12, 24 and 36-month contract terms available, at no impact to the package rate, alongside a no-hassle cancellation policy.

Unlimited phone calls, through Sky Connect’s digital phone service included as standard with all broadband packages, with 24 inclusive features to ensure our customers never miss an important business call.

Kevin O’Toole, managing director of Sky Connect says, “In today’s recovering economy, small businesses cannot afford to suffer from broadband disruption or connectivity issues. The implications of the disruption are huge. Our new capability will support small businesses reliant on a flexible broadband connection, offering UK-based dedicated account managers who will be on hand to support business customers with their FTTP installation via their preferred communication channels. We are thrilled to offer our customers this new capability to deliver reliable and consistent speeds straight to a business’s door.”

Sky Connect is a new entrant in the UK B2B telecoms market focused on partnering with small businesses to provide them with a better broadband experience, offering purpose-built business products, exceptional service, and simple pricing with no hidden fees. Created with reliability in mind, Sky Connect offers ‘Connection Pro’ the UK’s business-grade 4G internet back-up service, as well as ‘VoiceEdge’, helping them to manage their calls from anywhere and everywhere.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus