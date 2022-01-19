VanillaPlus Magazine Issue 1 2022: Why IT must catch up with OT to enable 5G monetisation
Is creativity a bridge too far for CSPs?
As communications service providers (CSPs) engage in new digital value chains, collaborate with partners and participate in multi-directional business models, George Malim shares a tale of two bridges
Inside this issue:
THE CONTRACT HOT LIST: The latest developments in the world of communications
TALKING HEADS: David Flower, the president and chief executive of VoltDB tells George Malim that 5G monetisation demands IT and OT that are fit for purpose
5G TESTING: Phil Thompson describes how 5G has changes CSPs’ responsibilities and highlighted the importance of testing
5G MONETISATION: Tony Savvas explains why CSPs need to invest in their IT alongside their operational technology network investments to enable 5G monetisation
INTERVIEW: The leadership of ZIRA detail why CSPs are in a rush to complete digital transformation and reveal the future trends influencing OSS/BSS market developments
ANALYST REVIEW: Transforma Insights’ Matt Hatton reviews the findings of a recent Transforma report that assesses IoT connectivity’s hyperscale future
HYPERSCALE IoT: Aptilo explains how a mobile network operator can become a leader in hyperscale connectivity
DIGITAL ONBOARDING: Hamish White reveals how to avoid digital onboarding disasters
WHITEPAPER: floLIVE whitepaper details criteria enterprises should consider when selecting a global IoT connectivity partner
EVENTS DIARY: Our pick of the upcoming virtual events.
