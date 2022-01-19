Is creativity a bridge too far for CSPs?

As communications service providers (CSPs) engage in new digital value chains, collaborate with partners and participate in multi-directional business models, George Malim shares a tale of two bridges



Inside this issue:

THE CONTRACT HOT LIST: The latest developments in the world of communications

TALKING HEADS: David Flower, the president and chief executive of VoltDB tells George Malim that 5G monetisation demands IT and OT that are fit for purpose

5G TESTING: Phil Thompson describes how 5G has changes CSPs’ responsibilities and highlighted the importance of testing

5G MONETISATION: Tony Savvas explains why CSPs need to invest in their IT alongside their operational technology network investments to enable 5G monetisation

INTERVIEW: The leadership of ZIRA detail why CSPs are in a rush to complete digital transformation and reveal the future trends influencing OSS/BSS market developments

ANALYST REVIEW: Transforma Insights’ Matt Hatton reviews the findings of a recent Transforma report that assesses IoT connectivity’s hyperscale future

HYPERSCALE IoT: Aptilo explains how a mobile network operator can become a leader in hyperscale connectivity

DIGITAL ONBOARDING: Hamish White reveals how to avoid digital onboarding disasters

WHITEPAPER: floLIVE whitepaper details criteria enterprises should consider when selecting a global IoT connectivity partner

EVENTS DIARY: Our pick of the upcoming virtual events.

