Plano, TX. USA – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that IPS, a provider of international connectivity services for communications service providers, is leveraging Ribbon’s Apollo Optical Networking solution to power 100Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) services delivered over both terrestrial and undersea cables from Manilla to Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Our ability to seamlessly deliver connectivity services to our customers over long distances is key to the success of our business,” says Koji Miyashita, president and CEO, IPS. “Ribbon’s Optical transport technology allowed us to maximise our available capacity and transmit world-class communications applications via our submarine services under the South China Sea.”

“Submarine applications must deliver extensive capacity and carry the highest level of communications services on each channel in order to realise cost efficiencies,” says Mickey Wilf, general manager APAC and MEA Regions for Ribbon. “Our Apollo solution enables IPS to maximise capacity by leveraging dual wavelengths with programmable baud rate and modulation, in conjunction with flexgrid technology.”

The solution deployed by IPS leverages Apollo’s high-performance programmable TM800 muxponder cards on Apollo 9600 series platforms to provide optimised long haul undersea connectivity for 100GbE services.

