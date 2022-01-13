Darmstadt, Germany. 13 January 2022- Software AG and GO, Malta’s telecommunications operator, announce that they have signed a partnership through which GO will provide its enterprise customers with value-added solutions and services.

The project enriches pure connectivity with an end-to-end solution offering complete with platform, connectivity, and devices. Thanks to Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT, the IoT platform originally built for the telco world, GO will realise several use-cases for its customers, starting from Asset Tracking; Cumulocity is a multi-tenant and open platform that offers powerful device management functionalities supporting multiple types of connectivity and protocols.

In addition to the IoT platform GO has also added the webMethods.io integration solution, which provides more than 300 connectors for agile cloud-to-cloud integration of third-party platforms.

Arthur Azzopardi, chief of GO business, comments, “As the leading telecommunications provider in Malta, GO is always on the lookout for innovative ways to expand its service offering, while providing the best solutions to our customers. We understand that our business customers are increasingly seeking to leverage the power of data through IoT solutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and create new business models.

Through this partnership, GO will accelerate its vision to provide best in class end-to-end IoT solutions to the Maltese market and beyond. GO will also leverage the flexibility of the Cumulocity IoT platform to offer ad-hoc IoT solutions to our customers operating in various verticals and which have specific requirements. We firmly believe that through this collaboration, we will be providing our customers a unique, secure and scalable IoT offering in our market.”

Giulio Ballarini, head of Software AG Italy, says, “We are pleased to collaborate with GO in the creation of innovative IoT solutions to support new high-value business models. Thanks to Software AG’s cloud technology, GO can accelerate the market launch of new IoT offerings with solutions for Asset Tracking, Building Management, Smart City among others. The self-service development tools and low code integration to 300+ SaaS applications, give GO the ability to offer innovative services, customised and high value solutions to its customers.”

