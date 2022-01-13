Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected by WINDTRE in Italy to deploy a new, high performance optical backbone. At the heart of WINDTRE’s nationwide network infrastructure, the photonic backbone will bear traffic from the entire country, addressing the growing demand for ultra-fast connectivity as well as delivering high capacity services to business customers.

The cost-effective DWDM solution will leverage Nokia’s fifth generation PSE-V super-coherent (PSE-Vs) chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G on a pure photonic infrastructure, optimising power consumption and footprint. With redundant nodes in a wave router configuration, a mesh structure and GMPLS-based restoration, the new backbone will be able to instantly re-route traffic as needed, providing the high reliability and robustness required in this business-critical part of the infrastructure.

Benoit Hanssen, chief technology officer at WINDTRE, says, “Nokia’s solution based on coherent technology will help us provide next generation broadband services to both consumer and business customers in the most efficient way. It will also enable us to grow our subscriber base and provide experience to WINDTRE’s existing customers.”

Sergio Solivera Vela, vice president Mediterranean Region, at Nokia, “We have a long standing and successful relationship with WINDTRE and are very happy to expand this by deplolying its new optical backbone. Our latest coherent technology solutions will provide WINDTRE with massive capacity that grows as subscriber demand increases, without sacrificing reliability.”

The Nokia PSE-V is the industry’s most advanced family of Digital Signal Processor (DSP), powering the next generation of Nokia high-performance, high-capacity transponders, packet-optical switches, disaggregated compact modular and subsea terminal platforms. The PSE-V Super Coherent DSP (PSE-Vs) implements the industry’s only second generation probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) with continuous baud rate adjustment, and supports higher wavelength capacities over longer distances including support for 400G over any distance over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels while further reducing network costs and power consumption per bit.

