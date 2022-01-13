Stefano Cantarelli of Mavenia

Building the future of networks with cloud-native software that works in any cloud and transforms the way the world connects Mavenia, a network infrastructure provider, Global telecommunications infrastructure provider BAI Communications (BAI) has announced that it will leverage Mavenia’s MAVedge solution to launch a smart city project for the Thunderland City Council in the Northern United Kingdom (UK).

BAI Communications will build a new network centred on 5G to accelerate the adoption of transformative digital services for sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, education and social care. The initial goal is to deploy a 5G private network in the city centre, which could evolve into a neutral host network.

The neutral host model provides coverage and connectivity for smart city initiatives. This will enable local governments and agencies to provide smart services and run a large number of smart community applications in a viable and cost-effective manner.

Composed of Mavenia’s state-of-the-art solution, Open vRAN and 5G packet core, MAVedge will drive the next generation of digital transformation for this smart city project and provide advanced 5G mobile connectivity to the local community in Sunderland. MAVedge can create an efficient environment for a variety of enterprise and industry use cases by distributing secure private networks at the edge and supporting the digital marketplace of applications and devices.

5G Open vRAN and 5G Packet Core are designed using cloud-native virtualisation technology to provide a fully scalable virtualised network architecture with open standard interfaces. The open RAN platform offers BAI Communications the potential to deploy wireless units from a variety of vendors. This solution provides one architecture as a baseline for a wide variety of use cases, while using software that runs on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware that offers cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and agility. increase.

The new network will accelerate transformation within Sunderland’s various sectors, including:

Smart homes: Respond to healthcare and social care needs and help vulnerable individuals living at home while providing access to assistive technologies such as sensors and other IoT devices.

Digital Skills and Education: Provides enhanced online and remote connectivity and distance learning for municipal elementary and junior high schools.

Manufacturing and Industry 4.0: Improve the agility of the automotive industry supply chain, including applications such as self-driving cars and autonomous heavy duty vehicles.

Brendan O’Reilly, group chief technology officer, BAI Communications, says ” “Open RAN is a cost-effective solution based on an open interface that is extremely agile and flexible to deploy. With the Open RAN Initiative and 5G Core Leader Mavenia, a technology innovator for cloud-native virtualiSation solutions. We are delighted to be able to do our job. Accelerate Thunderland’s ambitious goal of making the technology we trust to be one of the UK’s most advanced smart cities while connecting people, communities and businesses. It will be. “

Stefano Cantarelli, chief marketing officer of Mavenia, says, “BAI Communications is partner for this prestigious Thunderland smart city project. Together we provide the flexibility needed for different cross-sectoral use cases, a new RAN domain. With open vRAN and cloud-native packet cores, Mavenia’s virtualisation solution is the perfect technology choice. The goal is to automate operations. It provides benefits to the wider community as well as corporate and business users, while increasing the flexibility of the scalability of the neutral hosting architecture.”

Andrew Conway, director of solutions and Innovition at BAI Communications UK, says, ” We are building a new digital foundation for the city of Thunderland, which is the foundation of the city’s digital and business entrepreneurs for new digital services that benefit residents, businesses and visitors. You can build a portfolio.”

Liz St. Louis, assistant director of Smart Cities, Sunderland City Council, says, ” We have long recognised the importance of technology that connects people and provides the opportunity to position Sunderland as a digital frontrunner. This new partnership between BAI Communications and Mavenia enables innovation and We provide a completely scalable network architecture that will shape the future of the city’s smart city. “

“We are both leveraging the power of technology and digital transformation to benefit Sunderland’s residents, businesses and visitors. This new network is a community application, an opportunity to improve digital skills, We will accelerate the emergence of smart services such as efficiency activities for advanced manufacturing clusters in the city.”

