TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, 12 January 2022 — A2Z Smart Technologies Corp, developer of the Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart System, has partnered with SensePass, a digital payment network, which enables customers to pay seamlessly with a digital wallet app, using a PIN pad and contactless pad for frictionless, on-cart, self-checkout.

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart is a proven, mobile, self-checkout (SCO) platform for retail markets. It leverages advanced, shopper-friendly technologies, while boosting store management efficiency. Cust2Mate streamlines the shopping experience by recognising every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so shoppers can skip checkout lines. It also enables shoppers to receive retail grocer in-store promotions for discounted products and much more.

SensePass is an omnichannel payments network that connects payment platforms and financial services via mobile phone to facilitate user experiences across channels. The SensePass Pad, which is incorporated into the smart cart, features Tap & Pay and QR scanning. It can also be integrated with loyalty programs or instore promotions available at the POS.

On the smart cart, shoppers simply tap their phone on the SensePass Pad, which automatically opens their phone web browser’s digital wallet options. There is no need to install an app. Customers can choose to pay with credit/debit cards, use their e-wallets with funds (such as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal), use Buy Now Pay Later accounts, or loyalty points.

“The Cust2Mate Smart Cart, combined with the SensePass platform is an effective and secure opportunity for retail organisations to provide contactless checkout and digital ‘pay as you prefer’ options to their customers,” says Cust2Mate chief executive officer Rafael Yam. “We are sure that it will encourage shoppers to increase their purchase amount and shop more frequently with the added convenience of no line checkout. As we grow, this partnership will provide a robust revenue stream for both partners.”

According to Moty Arcushin, CEO of SensePass, “Our partnership with Cust2Mate is a perfect fit for our vision of doing more with less. Merchants have more options to offer an easy, seamless payment experience and increase conversion. Customers have less to worry about when trying to access their preferred payment method or any value in their digital wallets just to make a simple payment. With these innovations, the Point of Sale no longer has to be a pain point in retail.”

