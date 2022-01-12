Partha Seetala of Robin.io

San Jose, Calif, USA. 12th January, 2022 — Robin.io, a provider of Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications and operator 5G solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with STL, an integrator of digital networks, to offer (Xaas) as-a-service solution.

The Xaas solution will leverage the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) to deliver enterprise applications and 5G services effectively.

“Built on the foundation of cloud-native, zero-touch automation and open architectures, the integrated marketplace solution will enable CSPs to deliver new revenue models and accelerate customer onboarding while keeping service delivery costs in check. The marketplace solution built jointly by STL and Robin.io for service providers and enterprises will disrupt the way XaaS frameworks are built and delivered,” says Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io.

STL Enterprise Marketplace is a new-age, platform-based model that simplifies collaboration and has the potential to open up multi-sided marketplace opportunities. STL offers end-to-end software solutions for creating new-age digital services, building new business models, and opening new revenue streams.

The Platform brings together service providers, partners and enterprise customers from different verticals on the same Platform. Robin CNP provides storage, network management and scheduling to run complex network workloads from application vendors and partners across a wide spectrum of use cases. The synergy provides a complete platform for partnership, collaboration and co-creation targeted for enterprise telco customers.

Saikat Mitra

Commenting on the collaboration, Saikat Mitra, COO of STL Network Software, says, “Extreme automation and true cloud-native platforms are key to accelerating digital transformation. In its endeavour to bring innovative XaaS offerings faster to the market, STL has been supporting a hybrid network ecosystem with its 5G Enterprise Marketplace and 5G monetisation initiatives.

In this strategic partnership, we are bringing our Enterprise Marketplace Platform enabling Robin.io to achieve seamless cloud infrastructure management for multi-datacentre, multi-cloud and multi-edge ecosystems and actualise their vision on 5G, IoT and WiFi.”

There is a growing trend amongst the Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to become an enterprise platform provider to leverage the massive opportunities it provides. The STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform, paired with Robin Multi-Data Centre Automation Platform (MDCAP) and Robin CNP, equips service providers with the technology needed to break in and dominate the enterprise XaaS market. The collaboration announced provides telcos an agile, scalable automation solution for 5G designed to help them reduce risk and accelerate time to value.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus