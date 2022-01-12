Katherine Ainley of Ericsson

London. 12 January 2022 – Ericsson has been named as EE’s network partner for The Green Planet AR Experience, powered by EE 5G.

Using augmented reality, The Green Planet AR Experience inspired by The Natural History Unit landmark series, The Green Planet will take guests on an immersive journey into the secret kingdom of plants.

A 5G private network and Edge Computing infrastructure will be deployed to render beautiful AR graphics in real time to event goers in Central London. Visitors will travel through six digitally enhanced worlds including rainforests, freshwater and saltwater worlds, the changing seasons and desert landscapes, culminating in the human story and how we can all affect positive change. With the magic of augmented reality and 5G technology, visitors will discover the world of plants on their timescale and from their perspective via a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone.

The experience will open to the public at 55 Regent Street on 11th February 2022 and will showcase the low latency, high reliability and high bandwidth capabilities of 5G Standalone in the UK, putting the next generation of mobile technology into the hands of consumers and bringing to life a truly high-quality end-user mobile experience.

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK & Ireland, says, “I am thrilled to combine Ericsson’s technology leadership with EE’s drive for innovation to deliver The Green Planet AR Experience. It shows how 5G, and especially 5G Standalone, can be used to create new immersive experiences for consumers that can help to transform our society and build a better understanding of our planet. It is an excellent demonstration of how technology can be used as a platform for a more connected and sustainable future.”

Greg McCall, MD of networks, BT Group, says, “This project demonstrates the amazing new experiences the latest innovation in network technology can create. Using the capability of Edge Computing and a Standalone 5G network developed in partnership with Ericsson, we’re able to inspire greater responsibility towards our planet at a time it’s never been more important. The Green Planet AR Experience powered by EE 5G is an important stage of our Standalone and Edge Compute journeys, as EE continues to deliver innovation to power the best experiences.”

Put nature at your fingertips, in a ground-breaking experience powered by EE’s 5G network. Free tickets can be booked here:

The project is another significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies who are already working together to deliver 5G connectivity to millions of EE customers across the UK. As network partners, Ericsson and EE are committed to exploring exciting opportunities for future collaboration around new and innovative 5G services, such as cloud gaming, AR/VR entertainment, immersive communications and private network solutions to meet the growing demands of consumers and enterprise customers.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus