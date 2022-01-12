Kevin Clark of Aptiv

Dublin, Ireland & Alameda, CA. USA. 11th January 2022 – Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, announced an agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital. the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, for $4.3 billion (€3.78 billion) in cash.

Wind River is a global provider of software for the intelligent edge. Used on more than two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River’s software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.



This edge-to-cloud software portfolio spans the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is anchored by Wind River Studio, a highly versatile, comprehensive cloud-native intelligent systems software platform that enables full product lifecycle management for edge-to-cloud use cases. Wind River generated approximately $400 million (€351.69 million) in revenues in 2021.

“The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem,” says Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer of Aptiv.

“Fully capitalising on this opportunity requires comprehensive solutions that enable software to be developed faster, deployed seamlessly and optimised throughout the vehicle lifecycle by leveraging data-driven insights. These same needs are driving the growth of the intelligent edge across multiple end markets.



“With Aptiv and Wind River’s synergistic technologies and decades of experience delivering safety-critical systems, we will accelerate this journey to a software-defined future of the automotive industry. In addition, we are committed to further strengthening Wind River’s competitive position in the multiple industries it serves. We look forward to welcoming the world class Wind River team to the Aptiv family as we continue to develop a safer, greener and more connected world,” Clark adds.

Kevin Dallas

“Wind River has established itself as a worldwide leader in cloud-native, intelligent edge software that delivers the highest levels of security, safety, reliability and performance,” according to Kevin Dallas, president and chief executive officer of Wind River. “Combining Wind River’s industry-leading software, customer base and talent with Aptiv’s complementary technologies, global resources and scale will realise our vision of the new machine economy.

Together we will accelerate the digital transformation of our customers across industries through best-in-class intelligent systems software. We look forward to working with the Aptiv team to reach even greater heights and provide further growth opportunities for our customers and partners.”

“It has been a privilege to partner with Kevin Dallas and the management team to transform Wind River into a leader in the intelligent systems market,” say Nehal Raj, co-managing partner, and Art Heidrich, principal at TPG Capital. “The mission-critical industries they serve are digitally transforming at a rapid pace, and we see significant opportunity ahead as companies look to adopt innovative software solutions that allow them to leverage data to make better and faster decisions. We are excited to see what Wind River and Aptiv will accomplish together.”

The acquisition is expected to allow Aptiv to execute against the large software-defined mobility opportunity and expand into multiple high-value industries with Wind River’s team and intelligent systems software platform. The combination will enable multiple end-use innovations and applications, particularly as compute and processing continue to move closer to the edge and connected devices, including vehicles, expand in complexity and capabilities.



Aptiv will combine Wind River Studio offering with its complementary SVA platform and automotive expertise to extend its position in automotive software solutions, providing automotive customers with a faster and economical path to full vehicle software architecture.



Led by Kevin Dallas, Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience (AS&UX) segment. It will finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt. The acquisition is expected to close mid-year 2022 and is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

