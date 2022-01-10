Southampton, UK. 10th January 2022 – AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, announced that it has joined Small Cell Forum (SCF), the industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption.

AccelerComm will contribute by bringing its 5G physical layer expertise to internal work activities, including defining solutions and designs for 5G Small Cells.

The company’s product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical components of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. AccelerComm’s IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA), or as software solutions, covering all use cases within current standards.

“We are delighted to join SCF and to contribute to this common initiative,” says Eric Dowek, segment marketing director at AccelerComm. “Our Physical layer solutions maximise spectral efficiency of small cells, allowing operators to enjoy improved network performance, whilst optimising the number of devices required. This is compelling combination which will help drive the commercial success of 5G networks.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus