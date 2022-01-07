Adhish Kulkarni of Evolving Systems

Englewood, Colorado, USA. 5 January 2022 —Evolving Systems Inc., the provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services, has announced that its previously reported pending acquisition by PartnerOne has been completed. ( See also: Evolving Systems agrees to sell activation and marketing businesses to PartnerOne Capital for US$40mn)

Under the terms of the agreement, PartnerOne has acquired all of the assets of Evolving Systems’ Customer Acquisition and Network Services division (‘Activation’) as well as its CVML and Loyalty business (‘Marketing’).

Evolving Systems is a real-time digital engagement accelerator with 100+ customers across 5 continents. For over thirty years, Evolving Systems’ products and services have empowered Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to increase revenue per user, reduce friction, improve retention and maximise customer satisfaction.

Many of the world’s telecommunications companies rely on Evolving Systems’ proprietary technology and industry expertise to deliver improved experiences to their own customers.

“CSPs operating in a highly competitive market are reliant on providing better customer engagement and an improved customer experience if they want to retain and expand market share,” says Adhish Kulkarni, Evolving Systems’ senior vice-president. “Evolving Systems has been enabling them to do this for three decades. As a result, the technology we deliver and the results we provide to our customers and partners is unrivalled.”

“We see Evolving Systems as the leader in the telecommunications market because of the critical role of its offering” says Jonathan Dionne, CFO of PartnerOne. “Evolving Systems has a very strong track record of winning large enterprise accounts, a blue-chip customer list and now with the strength of PartnerOne behind it, customers will greatly benefit. We are going to invest to make sure Evolving Systems remains the market leader”.

PartnerOne has been in business for over 25 years and is a multi-billion $ software conglomerate which owns several of the growing software companies. PartnerOne is a trusted supplier of governments as well as 80% of the Fortune 1000. Evolving Systems now has the full backing of the PartnerOne organisation which will allow it to further enhance its software, as well as improve its customer service.

As part of the PartnerOne organisation, Evolving Systems will solidify its position as a global provider and all Evolving Systems customers will benefit from improved products and services that exceed the rigorous demands of its market.

