Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

A1 Telekom Austria Group BBC Studios The wholesale team of A1 Telekom Austria Group and BBC Studios announced strengthening their existing partnership. In addition to extending the distribution agreements for the current BBC Earth and BBC First channels on the A1 Pay-TV platforms until 2025, the companies have established a technical partnership. 11,21 Full Details

Allot Play, Poland Allot announced that Play, the mobile operator in Poland with over 15 million subscribers, has launched zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and content control services for their consumer customers. Allot Secure is the platform to provide mobile users with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity, including configuration, reporting, and alarm management. 11,21 Full Details

Amdocs AT&T Amdocs announced that AT&T has selected Amdocs’ CES cloud-native platform to support its business support systems evolution (BSSe) program. Amdocs will also provide next-generation cloud operations for BSSe under a long-term agreement. 11,21 Full Details

Amdocs Globe Telecom, Philippines Amdocs announced that Globe Telecom has selected the cloud-native, microservices-based Amdocs Catalog and Commerce Suite to provide an enhanced digital experience for its mobile and fixed-line customers. 11,21 Full Details

Amdocs Melita Limited, Malta Melita Limited has extended its relationship with Amdocs, in an agreement that will enable Melita to expand its range of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G offerings for both consumer and business customers. Under the new deal, Amdocs is providing charging solutions to help Melita create differentiated services and business models leveraging Melita’s 5G network. 11,21 Full Details

Amdocs True Corporation, Thailand Amdocs has announced a multi-year modernization and support agreement with True. As part of the project, True will upgrade its current billing and charging platform to software from the new cloud-native and 5G-ready Amdocs CES21 suite, enabling the communications conglomerate to launch, manage and monetize innovative new 5G services. 11,21 Full Details

Amdocs, Giesecke+Devrient Orange Belgium Amdocs and Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) announce a joint collaboration to provide Orange Belgium’s enterprise customers with the ability to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their employees’ devices. Orange Belgium is among the service providers to launch eSIM for enterprises, bringing digital innovation to support their customers’ journey to becoming fully digital. 12,21 Full Details

BBT.Live Cellcom, Israel BBT.live announced that it signed an agreement with Cellcom, one of Israel’s telecommunications service providers. Cellcom is set to bring in a SD-WAN cloud-based secured connectivity service designated to Israel’s growing SMB/SME market. 12,21 Full Details

Bharti Airtel Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Bharti Airtel and TCS have completed testing of use cases from TCS’ Neural Manufacturing solutions suite on Airtel’s ultra-fast and low latency 5G network. India’s Department of Telecommunications has allocated Airtel 5G trial spectrum for technology validation. 12,21 Full Details

BICS Group 3m Digital Networks 3m Digital Networks Pvt Ltd has been acquired by BICS Singapore, a whole subsidiary of the BICS Group, for an undisclosed amount. The deal will accelerate the strategy of the BICS Group to become a communications platform company, delivering a suite of cloud-based omnichannel communications services alongside its existing portfolio. 12,21 Full Details

BT OneWeb BT and OneWeb have agreed on terms for a new distribution partner agreement, with OneWeb to provide Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication services across BT Group. The deal builds on an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in July and enables BT to test how LEO satellite technology integrates with its existing terrestrial capabilities to meet the communications needs of customers. 11,21 Full Details

Ciena Bharti Foundation, India Ciena and Bharti Foundation inaugurated the ‘Advanced Technology Lab’ at Satya Bharti Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Chogawan, Punjab. The initiative will benefit the students making them future ready, and help them to improve their problem solving, team-work and decision making skills. 11,21 Full Details

Ciena Digital Realty Digital Realty and Ciena have a signed an agreement to deliver an open, secure and dynamic cloud-based interconnectivity to customers across Asia Pacific. The collaboration aligns to Digital Realty’s open interconnection manifesto, expanding access to Ciena’s Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solution through PlatformDIGITAL. 11,21 Full Details

Ciena Telecom Egypt Telecom Egypt has deployed Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology to maximize capacity along the Mediterranean segment of Telecom Egypt’s Middle East North Africa (MENA) submarine cable system and Egypt’s mesh network. 11,21 Full Details

Ciena T-Mobile Polska T-Mobile Polska has selected a coherent optical solution from Ciena for its high-performance, flexible 800G network. Leveraging Ciena’s technology, T‑Mobile Polska will offer a new long-distance 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400GbE) service to its enterprise, content provider, and wholesale customers, to address exponential traffic growth brought on by omnipresent remote work, learning, and entertainment. 11,21 Full Details

C Spire Troy Cablevision C Spire has completed the acquisition of Troy Cablevision, including Union Springs Telephone. Finalising the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in Alabama’s Wiregrass. 12,21 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom Weaveworks Deutsche Telekom rolls out Kubernetes optimized for cloud-native 5G deployments with its partner, Weaveworks. This will help accelerate continuous application delivery and continuous operations for 5G workloads with Weaveworks. It also can securely deploy workloads and other services on-prem and on top of virtual machines (VM) or bare-metal servers. 11,21 Full Details

Ericsson ArcelorMittal France, Orange ArcelorMittal France, Orange Business Services and Ericsson have announced the launch of 5G Steel to test 4G/5G connectivity at ArcelorMittal’s industrial sites in France over the next three years. The three vendors have jointly developed the project, including the design of industrial use cases adapted to ArcelorMittal’s challenges and business requirements. 11,21 Full Details

Ericsson Ooredoo Qatar Ericsson has partnered with Ooredoo Qatar to ensure that hundreds of thousands of football fans from around the world will enjoy next-gen 5G connectivity experiences possible, inside several event stadiums and across the country, when Qatar hosts a major global football tournament from November to December 2022. 11,21 Full Details

Ericsson Singtel Ericsson and Singtel have made technology in 5G standalone (SA) New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) to reach download speeds of 5.4Gbps by aggregating Singtel’s spectrum holdings across mid-band spectrum 3.5GHz and 28GHz mmWave. 12,21 Full Details

Ericsson SK Telecom, Korea Ericsson has partnered with SK Telecom to support 5G Standalone networks through the deployment of cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core on its Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS). With the rapid uptake of 5G subscriptions, communications service providers increasingly require cloud-native applications design, faster time to market and more efficient use of cloud infrastructure. 11,21 Full Details

Ericsson Telefornica Germany / O2 Ericsson and Telefonica Germany / O2 have reached a milestone in implementing and controlling software-defined networking (SDN) for microwave networks. Ericsson enabled its MINI-LINK microwave product portfolio in the O2 network, allowing the communication service provider (CSP) to implement a vendor-agnostic SDN interface in their nationwide O2 network. 12,21 Full Details

Ericsson Telstra, Qualcomm Ericsson, Telstra, and Qualcomm Technologies have achieved the highest uplink peak rate ever recorded on a commercial network during a live demo in Queensland, Australia. Together, they reached an uplink data speed of close to 1Gbps, paving the way for more seamless experiences in use cases, such as live video streaming and social media content sharing. 12,21 Full Details

Ericsson Vonage Holdings Ericsson has agreed to acquire Vonage Holdings for €18.67 per share, representing a total acquisition price of approximately €5.51 billion. The transaction builds upon Ericsson’s stated intent to expand globally in the wireless enterprise, offering existing customers an increased share of a market likely to be valued at €622.25 billion by 2030. 11,21 Full Details

Google Cloud Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) SeABank has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade technologies, SeABank can optimise costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation. 12,21 Full Details

HUBER+SUHNER McLaren Applied HUBER+SUHNER and McLaren Applied have launched a 5G edge computing rail antenna that contains an embedded radio and computes module to offer increased data throughput to support 5G services, enabling 5G applications to run on trains. 11,21 Full Details

Infinera G8 Telecommunications, Brazil G8 Telecommunications has deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform on its long-haul DWDM network to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of enterprises, network operators, and government companies across Brazil. Infinera’s solutions enable G8 to double capacity on its network and offer its customers a variety of high-capacity internet services. 11,21 Full Details

Infinera Fastweb, Italy Infinera and Fastweb have announced single-wavelength service connectivity speed trial of 600 Gb/s across Fastweb’s network, including the Milan-Bari optical route spanning 1,372 kilometers. The trial has used Infinera’s fifth-generation ICE6 800G technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. 12,21 Full Details

Infinera Telia Carrier Infinera and Telia Carrier have announced the selection of Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution for Telia Carrier’s global network after completing a successful trial of the technology on Telia Carrier’s live number-one-ranked global network, AS1299. The trial was performed using Infinera’s ICE6 technology over an existing third-party line system and demonstrated superior performance and improved network capacity. 12,21 Full Details

Infinet Wireless Burabay National Park, Kazakhstan Infinet Wireless has helped to provide high speed data transfer for Kazakhstan’s nature reserve video surveillance system in the Burabay National Park. The core initiative is to preserve the integrity of the unique ecosystem and restore disturbed natural and historical-cultural complexes and objects. 11,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Credo Keysight has joined with Credo to enable data center operators (DCOs) and the respective supply chain to validate the readiness of data center equipment in complex 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) environments. 11,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Fibocom Fibocom has selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to perform comprehensive testing, verification and optimization of wireless modules developed for 5G and IoT applications. 12,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies NEC Europe NEC Europe has chosen Keysight to create an advanced radio frequency (RF) propagation environment for verifying the performance of open radio access network (RAN) base stations equipped with massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) technology. 11,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Ti Group, China Ti Group has selected Keysight to support wireless device conformance validation. Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolsets enable Ti Group’s electronics and electrical services sector to enhance 5G conformance testing capability. 11,21 Full Details

MATRIXX Software NOS, Portugal MATRIXX Software announced that Portuguese telecom provider NOS has selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to power its digital transformation. The communications and entertainment group, NOS selected MATRIXX based on its proven ability to provide highly flexible customer propositions across quad-play offerings for all market segments. 11,21 Full Details

Mavenir L&T Technology L&T Technology has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G. As part of the deal, L&T will support Mavenir with customization, integration, and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G platform. 11,21 Full Details

Mavenir T-Mobile, Czech Republic Mavenir announced that T-Mobile has become the initial operator in the Czech Republic to enable customers, who own select smartwatches, to connect to their existing mobile number. This will allow customers to exchange messages and make or receive voice calls directly on their smartwatch without being tethered to their primary device. 12,21 Full Details

Mobileum 3 Hong Kong Mobileum announced that 3 Hong Kong, the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings, is enhancing the experience of its roaming customers leveraging Mobileum’s Active Intelligence Platform to provide superior roaming services. 3 Hong Kong adds Mobileum’s multi-line solutions to provide customers with greater flexibility and cost savings when roaming. 11,21 Full Details

Monogoto SODAQ, Sequans Communications Monogoto has partnered with SODAQ and Sequans Communications to build CBRSense, a multi-purpose low-power IoT sensor that communicates over private networks. The integration of a low-power, battery-operated IoT sensor to the CBRS network introduces a step-change in the range of previously unsupported devices. 12,21 Full Details

Motorola 911 Datamaster Motorola Solutions announced that it has acquired 911 Datamaster to reinforce Motorola’s commitment to being a leader in command center solutions and further supports 9-1-1 call centers’ unique organizational workflows as they transition to NG9-1-1 technologies. 911 Datamaster’s suite of NG9-1-1 location solutions helps ensure that emergency calls are accurately located and routed based on the caller’s location, enabling a faster response from first responders. 12,21 Full Details

Motorola SEGUP of Pará, Brazil The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SEGUP) of Pará, Brazil, has chosen Motorola Solutions to modernize its communications to connect all public safety agencies across the country’s second-largest state, Pará. Its advanced mission-critical communications system connects public safety agencies across Pará to enhance emergency management and better protect the community. 11,21 Full Details

Motorola Specialized by stc, Saudi Arabia Specialized by stc’ has selected Motorola Solutions to deliver new FORUN Push-to-Talk (PTT) solution, and provide customers with instant communication and collaboration capabilities to increase efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction. 11,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Vodafone Spain Netcracker announced that Vodafone Spain will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS as part of an overall IT transformation project. The telecommunications company requires a more advanced and real-time solution to support its B2C and B2B customers across both fixed and wireless lines of business. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority Nokia announced that it has been selected to build a secure, private LTE network (pLTE) for Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to modernize its distribution network for improved efficiency and performance. Nokia’s private LTE solution will help modernize EWA’s grids and make them future-ready for evolving needs. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Bell Canada Nokia and Bell Canada announced an initial successful test of 25G PON fiber broadband technology in North America at Bell’s Advanced Technical Lab in Montréal, Québec. The trial validates that current GPON and XGS-PON broadband technology and future 25G PON can work seamlessly together on the same fiber hardware, which is being deployed throughout the network. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia CityFibre, University of Glasgow Nokia, CityFibre and University of Glasgow showed off a 5G holographic call with backhaul over 25G PON. In addition to carrying 5G transport on 25G PON, the same fiber runs XGS-PON to carry office traffic. The trial shows 25G PON can support 5G networks and that fixed and mobile network infrastructure convergence is now closer than ever. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Earthlink Telecommunication, Iraq Nokia announced that Earthlink Telecommunication will use the Nokia solution to build a high-capacity IP metro transport network in 15 provinces in the country, as part of the Iraqi National Backbone project. Nokia will set up 60 new nodes, one in each exchange as part of the initiative. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Elisa Estonia, Finland Elisa Estonia, a subsidiary of Elisa Finland, has selected Nokia for a nationwide 5G RAN deployment and replaced the existing 4G infrastructure in a five-year deal. Nokia will replace the incumbent vendor. Deployment is expected to roll out next year following the completion of Estonia’s spectrum auction in early 2022. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia everyWAN, Spain Nokia announced that it is providing its SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and 7220 IXR data center switches to everyWAN, the Spanish operator that provides national and international IP transit and interconnection services between major data centers and internet peering points in Europe. The solution will enable everyWAN to expand its services and data center operations by improving network scalability, while helping operations objectives with more granular network visibility and NetOps automation. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Frontier Communications Nokia and Frontier Communications announced they have completed the trial in the U.S. of the 25G PON broadband technology. Nokia’s 25G PON technology allows Frontier to use its current fiber-optic network to provide increased bandwidth for consumers and enterprise customers. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia NTT DOCOMO Nokia announced that it is ready to supply its O-RAN fronthaul multi-vendor solution to NTT DOCOMO’s 5G network following successful testing. The move will enable the Japanese operator to further select independent combinations of hardware and software to optimize its network in the future. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Ooredoo Group Nokia was selected by Ooredoo Group to bring multiple technologies and services, including 5G, to customers in Middle East, North Africa and South-east Asia as part of a multi-country, five-year deal. The deal, which builds on Nokia’s global partnership with Ooredoo, will see Nokia expand Ooredoo’s existing network, as well as introduce new 5G services. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Ooredoo Group Nokia was chosen by Ooredoo Group to supply 5G CPEs and whole-home mesh WiFi solution to residential and enterprise customers. The Nokia Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and WiFi technologies will enable Ooredoo to create additional revenue streams through new and exciting offers, such as smart home services. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Orange Nokia and Orange announced the completion of a network trial using the Nokia PSE-Vs, its fifth-generation super coherent optics. This trial validates Orange’s network capability to increase its optical capacity to support end-to-end 400Gbps services across its network. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Rally Nokia and Rally announced the initial deployment of Nokia’s Lightspan MF-2 fiber access node in North America, expanding broadband access to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) across Toronto. Nokia’s Lightspan MF-2 platform supports both 10G and 25G PON technologies, allowing Rally to deliver high-speed connectivity to each building on its existing fiber access network. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Shinsegae I&C, South Korea Nokia announced that Shinsegae I&C will modernize its existing MPLS-Virtual Private Network (VPN) transport network with Nokia’s IP/MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) solution for greater reliability, improved operational efficiency and enhanced network security. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Teletalk Bangladesh Nokia announced that it has been selected by Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) to deploy a 5G network in the country. The deal supports the government’s digital agenda to drive automation, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 in Bangladesh underpinned by 5G. The new network will drive faster speeds, lower latency, and reliability and support the intelligent transformation of industries, including education and healthcare. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia TOP-IX, Italy Nokia announced that it will supply 400GE IP routing platforms to enable Italian internet exchange provider TOP-IX to scale its regional interconnection and peering infrastructure, both directly and through collaborations with partners across Europe. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Türk Telekom Nokia and Türk Telekom have completed initial 25G PON trial in Turkey making it the fastest fiber network in the country. The laboratory trial took place in Türk Telekom Ankara Innovation Center and achieved downstream speeds of 20Gbps over a single wavelength. 11,21 Full Details

Nokia Volkswagen, Germany Nokia has deployed a private 5G standalone wireless network for Volkswagen at the car maker’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. The private campus network uses the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution to provide reliable, secure, real-time connectivity and enable Volkswagen to trial new smart factory use cases. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia Westcon-Comstor , Germany Westcon-Comstor has signed a new distribution agreement with Nokia, where Westcon-Comstor will bring Nokia’s industry-grade private wireless solution Nokia DAC, to the German market. The deal will provide industry expertise and specialised channel needed to unleash the full potential of high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking. 12,21 Full Details

Nokia WorldLink Communications, Nepal Nokia announced that WorldLink Communications has introduced Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1 mesh access point to offer a seamless home Wi-Fi experience of its high-speed Photon services for subscribers in Nepal. The internet service offers an unprecedented 300 MBPs speed for an enhanced broadband experience for Worldlink’s home and enterprise customers. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand Advanced Info Service (AIS) has selected Nordic’s advanced multiprotocol Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) System-On-Chip (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘DEVIO Beacon’. 12,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Alibaba Nordic Semiconductor collaborated with Alibaba to complete an innovative design for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Alibaba Cloud Pin. Based on a cloud service platform and IoT technology, the ‘Alibaba Cloud Pin’ wearable employs Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to allow wearers to track their steps, connect with friends, and customize their own digital nametag. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Bellman & Symfon, Sweden Bellman & Symfon has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘Vibio’ bed shaker alarm. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Digital Matter Digital Matter is using Nordic’s nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) with integrated LTE-M/NB-IoT modem in its ‘Oyster3’ asset tracking and management solution. This helps with power efficiency and accurate wireless asset tracking and movement detection. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Dronetag, Czech Republic Dronetag Mini employs Nordic nRF9160 SiP and nRF52833 SoC, enabling users to apply for flight approval and monitor the status of their drones. This can be attached to any drone to promote flight safety and compliance with new European regulations. 12,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor EOFlow, Korea EOFlow has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE general-purpose multiprotocol SoC to provide the wireless connectivity for its ‘EOPatch’ insulin management system. The solution is designed to help diabetic patients improve their quality of life by allowing them to monitor and manage their diabetes therapy. 12,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Insight SiP Insight SiP’s ISP2053-AX deploys Nordic nRF5340 SoC to power LE Audio. The fully integrated module has been designed for space-constrained, processor-intensive implementations, such as audio, medical, and high-value consumer applications. 12,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Laird Connectivity Laird Connectivity has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC to power its new ‘Sentrius BT610 I/O Sensor’. The platform supports various interface options, including general-purpose analog inputs, digital I/Os, UART, I2C, and SPI serial interfaces. 12,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Shenzhen DO, China Shenzhen DO Intelligent Technology has deployed Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘ID206’ smartwatch with ‘Alexa Built-In’. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Shenzhen Minew Technologies Shenzhen has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE general-purpose multiprotocol SoC and nRF52810 SoC to provide the wireless connectivity for its ‘Minew ESL’ (Electronic Shelf Label). The smart shelf labeling system enables an operator such as a retailer to automatically update individual shelf price labels across multiple stores/branches or in certain geographic locations from a central point. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Stratosfy, Canada Stratosfy has chosen Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘Stratosfy Marker’ connected service delivery monitoring solution. 11,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Wonderlabs Limited Wonderlabs Limited has adopted Nordic’s nRF52 and nRF51 Series Bluetooth LE SoCs to power its ‘SwitchBot’ smart home ecosystem. The ecosystem comprises the SwitchBot Curtain integrating the nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC and the SwitchBot Bot integrating the nRF51822 SoC. 12,21 Full Details

Ooredoo Group Snap Ooredoo Group has partnered with Snap for the use of advanced AR (augmented reality) technology to enhance customer experience. The three-year partnership in the region will see the two entities collaborate to build advanced AR experiences, including 5G-enabled AR experiences for Ooredoo customers across its ten operating companies. 11,21 Full Details

QA Cafe prpl Foundation QA Cafe and prpl Foundation will expand the performance and security for broadband Wi-Fi routers and gateways with enhanced automated testing. The partnership will bring expanded self-testing to a broader community of developers and across more diverse devices and networks adopting the prplWare platform. 12,21 Full Details

Qvantel DNA, Finland Qvantel has announced a multi-year contract extension to supply its Qvantel Flex BSS to Finnish telecoms operator DNA. The deal sees the addition of fixed broadband and TV customers to Qvantel Flex BSS, which already manages the DNA mobile customer base and provides a fully convergent solution for long-term growth. 11,21 Full Details

Rakuten DISH Network DISH Network has selected Rakuten Symphony’s observability framework (OBF) to collect telemetry data from all network functions that will enable the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to operate and optimize the DISH 5G network. DISH is adding Rakuten Symphony to its roster of modern telco infrastructure vendors that support OpenRAN and cloud-native technologies as a provider of Operational Support Systems (OSS) services. 11,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Bezeg, Israel Ribbon Communications announced that it is enabling Bezeq, Israel’s telecommunications service provider, to carry increasing IP traffic loads via a new flexgrid 400G optical backbone network. The network leverages Ribbon’s Apollo line of optical transport and switching platforms, which features the use of 400G ZR+ pluggable dynamic coherent optics. 12,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Moratelindo, Indonesia Moratelindo has chosen Ribbon to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network. Ribbon’s advanced optical solutions will enable Moratelindo to more than double the capacity of its Sumatra backbone to 3.6 terabits per second, delivering connectivity to the island over its entire 473,000 km2 area. Additionally, the 280 kilometre-long Batam subsea link, which extends Moratelindo’s reach to Singapore, now boasts an additional 2 Terabits of transmission capacity. 11,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Westcon-Comstor Ribbon Communications has extended its existing distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor, which currently covers Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), to encompass an additional ten countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expanded distribution capabilities will enable enterprises with multi-country operations to benefit from single order services across the region, regardless of equipment or cloud service requirements. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Taiwan Allion Labs Rohde & Schwarz Taiwan, a subsidiary of the global technology group, and Allion Labs have joined to develop test capabilities for Automotive Ethernet Shielded & Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP & STP) in compliance with the OPEN Alliance TC9 standards. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Audi Rohde & Schwarz and Audi have partnered to enable Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) application testing. The deal works towards creating road traffic scenarios in the laboratory and using the same traffic scenarios to conduct end-to-end testing on the Audi proving ground with an R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Broadcom Rohde & Schwarz have announced availability of test solutions for the Broadcom 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E chipsets. In collaboration with Broadcom, Rohde & Schwarz has verified the new R&S CMP180 next-generation wireless device test platform, which is ideal for R&D and production. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Rohde & Schwarz has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to support the organisation’s mission to foster industry-wide standards for communications between vehicles and smartphones. The company will contribute its broad expertise in mobile device and automotive technology testing. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz China Mobile Rohde & Schwarz supports China Mobile with 5G VoNR audio quality test. China Mobile relies on the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G VoNR test verification, and initial acceptance tests have already been performed. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Granite River Labs Granite River Labs partners with Rohde & Schwarz for its new high-speed digital compliance test laboratory in Germany. The lab supports the growing needs of the automotive, medical and industrial automation industries in Europe to validate and troubleshoot high-speed connectivity and charging interfaces. These interfaces include automotive Ethernet, HDMI, USB, MIPI and DDR, as well as USB Power Delivery and Qi wireless charging. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz MediaTek Rohde & Schwarz is joining forces with integrated chipset vendor, MediaTek, to deliver one of the first production test solutions for Wi-Fi 6E devices. The integration of the new R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform from Rohde & Schwarz into MediaTek’s ATE tool offers significant benefits to MediaTek’s customers bringing their latest Wi-Fi technologies on the market. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz NOFFZ Technologies Rohde & Schwarz and NOFFZ Technologies collaborate on the integration of the field-proven R&S Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) reflector technology and advanced radar echo generator R&S AREG800A into NOFFZ’s End-of-Line (EoL) radar sensor test system, the UTP 5069 CATR. The integration creates a fast, accurate and efficient test system optimized for production that facilitates the transition from radar sensor development to mass production. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz OpenWorks Rohde & Schwarz and OpenWorks have collaborated to prove a new high-performance and autonomous 3D detection and tracking system for use in counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) missions. The solution combines the proven R&S ARDRONIS drone detection solution with the recently released SkyAI Autonomous Optical technology. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Port of London Authority Rohde & Schwarz maritime communications solution boosts Port of London Authority vessel traffic services, by installing an advanced, VoIP-based maritime communications system to handle all VTS communications. The customised system enhances the PLA’s ability to control the movement of vessels within the Port of London, which spans the entire coastal Thames from Teddington Lock to the North Sea, and provides future-proof scalability as the VTS requirements continue to evolve. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Rohde & Schwarz Australia is completing mid-life upgrades to the RAAF’s Transportable Air Operations Towers with latest IP technology, ensuring the air force has the latest technology to support deployed operations in defense of Australia for years to come. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Sivers Semiconductors Rohde & Schwarz and Sivers Semiconductors have jointly tested the performance of the latest generation of RF transceiver chipsets, which so far supported the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay standards, against 5G NR signals up to 71 GHz. 12,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz University of Glasgow Rohde & Schwarz supports 5G research at University of Glasgow with network test equipment. Hardware for electromagnetic field research, provided by Rohde & Schwarz, will help advance the knowledge base at the University of Glasgow regarding electromagnetic fields radiating from 5G sites. 11,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Unnamed UAE customer Rohde & Schwarz has delivered communications equipment for mobile air traffic control (ATC) towers to a customer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Each mobile ATC tower consists of a cabin equipped with consoles, installed on a lifting system fixed on a trailer that is fitted to be transportable by a C17 transport aircraft, while each cabin has been designed to accommodate three controller working positions, equipped with R&S Series4200 software defined radios, CERTIUM VCS voice communications system, CERTIUM Management, and CERTIUM gateways. 11,21 Full Details

RtBrick OpenBNG project RtBrick has been selected as one of only four software vendors that measured up to the requirements of the TIP OpenBNG RFI (Request for Information), as defined by five Tier-1 carriers: BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Telecom Italia Mobile, and Vodafone. The OpenBNG project aims to develop a solution that overcomes some of the most critical issues operators presently face when deploying fixed broadband services. 12,21 Full Details

Semtech Arson Metering, Spain Arson Metering is utilizing Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard for its new smart gas metering sensor solution. This technology will help detect dangerous levels of methane in gas, help shut off the valve, and notify the end user via a Nortegas mobile app. 12,21 Full Details

Sigfox CAR-LITE Sigfox and CAR-LITE have launched a new smart beacon model based on IoT technology and Sigfox 0G network. The beacon has been designed and developed by CAR-LITE and its technology will enable automatic alerts to be sent to the relevant road safety authorities and will precisely geolocate the location of damaged vehicles. This is done without the need for an Internet connection, Wi-Fi, or SIM cards, as it is based on Sigfox 0G network. 12,21 Full Details

Sigfox GreenCityZen GreenCityZen has chosen Sigfox 0G network to provide the Marseille Metropole sanitation department (Seramm) with an economical and ecological connected storm drain network. The eco-startup has selected Sigfox to connect 5,000 drains on the Marseille sewerage network. The technology from Sigfox allows Seramm to retrieve data from sensor-equipped gutters to improve their performance and reduce the number of interventions. 11,21 Full Details

Sigfox Skyhook Sigfox has partnered with Skyhook to improve the quality and performance of existing tracking services on the Sigfox network globally while delivering an enhanced customer experience at an accessible cost. The deal will contribute to Sigfox’s efforts to tailor cost-efficient services adapted for the massive IoT, and open various applications, particularly in the supply chain and logistics industries. 12,21 Full Details

Softil Zetron Softil and Zetron jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling technology will be used by Zetron to expand the LTE Push-To-Talk (PTT) integration capabilities of its dispatch solutions. 12,21 Full Details

ST Engineering Kacific, Asia Pacific ST Engineering iDirect announced that Kacific has deployed its Mx-DMA MRC (Multi Resolution Coding) technology, in conjunction with its first Ka-band satellite, Kacific1, to provide high-speed, low-cost, ultra-reliable broadband to rural and suburban areas of the Pacific and Southeast Asia. 11,21 Full Details

Swisscom Broadcast Dedrone Dedrone and Swisscom Broadcast partner to protect people, property, and information from the threat of unauthorised drones. As part of the deal, the Swiss company will implement Dedrone’s counter-drone solution for its projects. Together, the vendors plan to protect critical infrastructure facilities, airports, and events, as well as companies in the pharmaceutical and watchmaking industries. 12,21 Full Details

Telent Harlequin Group Telent has acquired technology services company Harlequin Group. Complementing Telent’s existing business operations, building telecom infrastructure for mobile network operators (MNO) and service providers, the acquisition enhances its professional services capability in the site acquisition and design arena. 12,21 Full Details

Utimaco Bizzon MYHSM by Utimaco has teamed up with restaurant management software provider, Bizzon, to upgrade its payment security across its end-to-end platform while providing a scalable solution that suits Bizzon’s global growth plans. 12,21 Full Details

Viasat Inmarsat Viasat and Inmarsat announced that they entered into a definitive agreement to create a global communications innovator with enhanced scale and scope. The complementary assets and resources of the new organisation will deliver advanced new services in mobile and fixed segments, driving greater customer choice in broadband communications and narrowband services, including the IoT. 11,21 Full Details

VEON Yandex.Plus, Russia VEON announced that its Beeline mobile operator in Russia would partner with Yandex.Plus, for the launch of their joint tariff plan. The plan is built on Beeline’s ‘People closest to you 2’ consumer offering that includes unlimited on-net calls, hundreds of minutes per month for voice calls to any number, unlimited access to messengers, and dozens of gigabytes for general internet use. 12,21 Full Details

Vodafone Mavenir Vodafone and Mavenir have completed the first data and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) call across a containerised 4G small cell Open RAN solution in a lab environment. The completed tests are the latest steps forward to delivering an open and vendor-interoperable 4G connectivity solution for small to medium-sized office locations. 12,21 Full Details

Vodafone Telekom Srbija Vodafone and Telekom Srbija have announced a new partnership agreement covering Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Through the deal, Telekom Srbija will benefit from Vodafone’s global knowledge and experience as well as procurement capabilities. The relationship will enable Telekom Srbija to leverage Vodafone’s position in digitalising its consumer product and service offerings. 11,21 Full Details

Vodafone VMware Vodafone has extended its partnership with VMware to accelerate the roll-out of new digital services, using one scaled platform for networks and IT systems across Europe. The deal allows Vodafone to implement and manage new software, applications, and processes across any mobile infrastructure and cloud. 11,21 Full Details

VOSS Solutions SFR Business VOSS Solutions announced that it has made a significant enhancement to SFR Business’ hosted Cisco Cloud through integration with Microsoft Teams to satisfy the increasing demand for integrated, best of breed, on-demand workplace collaboration tools. 11,21 Full Details

Webex Tollring Tollring’s iCall Suite call analytics solution has been validated and approved by Webex and has now launched on the Webex App Hub. The integration of iCall Suite with Webex Calling aims to widen the market opportunity for Tollring and its partners, in addition to providing hybrid workers with fast and easy access to vital call analytics. 11,21 Full Details

Wireless Broadband Alliance Telecom Infra Project The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced an expansion of its relationship with the TIP that will further TIP’s Open AFC Software Group, and help spur global adoption of Wi-Fi in the new 6 GHz unlicensed band. The partnership will maximise the full benefits of 6 GHz Wi-Fi – today Wi-Fi 6E, and the near future, Wi-Fi 7 – and other types of use cases that can benefit from it. 11,21 Full Details