CES Las Vegas. 3rd January 2022 – Pod Group, a Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) company and the Enterprise Network Operator (ENO) has at CES announced the launch of a new eSIM which has been specifically developed for IoT applications in the US market.

Based on a single SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) meaning that enterprises no longer need to manage multiple SIMs and platforms, the ENO ONE SIM can be enabled pre- or post-deployment with a choice of profiles, including US native tier one carriers, US multi-network and global coverage on the same eSIM, allowing enterprises to decide which profiles to use and download at any point during the device lifecycle.

The ENO ONE SIM is a brand new eSIM solution that Pod Group will be introducing together with G+D, who acquired Pod in July 2021. As the provider of eSIM technology and management, G+D’s portfolio perfectly complements Pod’s own core network which combines local native carrier profiles in key markets with global IMSIs covering 600+ networks in 185 countries.

As an Enterprise Network Operator, Pod runs its own dedicated IoT core network designed specifically for enterprise IoT applications, including connectivity on both private and public networks and seamless roaming between the two. Network, connectivity and eSIM management as well as security and billing are provided as managed services via Pod’s IoT Suite platform.

Sam Colley, CEO of Pod Group comments, “The key to Pod and G+D’s combined proposition for enterprise IoT applications is flexibility and simplicity. Combining G+D’s leading eSIM solution with Pod’s expertise in enterprise IoT connectivity enables delivery of a huge range of profiles via a single eSIM platform, catering for all requirements and allowing the broader IoT ecosystem to start seeing tangible benefits from this much acclaimed technology. The benefit for enterprises is a greatly simplified connectivity solution, ONE eSIM with a single SKU, and ONE platform to manage all their connectivity requirements, whether global or local.”

G+D’s leadership in eSIM also means that both consumer eSIM (SGP22) and M2M eSIM (SGP02) standards are available, giving enterprises choice not only in the coverage available to them, but in the functionality of the eSIM for different types of application.

Pod Group will be presenting the new ENO ONE SIM at CES (Las Vegas, 5th-8th January 2022) on booth #10240 where there will also be demonstrations of Pod’s eSIM-based applications such as SIM2Cloud Encryption and Zero Touch Provisioning, including automatic device onboarding, for quick, simple device configuration with no hardware or platform dependencies. Using the cryptographic capabilities of the SIM card reduces the cost and complexity associated with installing device-based applications, making enterprise IoT deployments simple, secure and scalable.

