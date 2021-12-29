Hu Meena of C Spire

Troy, Alabama. 28 December 2021 – C Spire announced completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc.

Finalising the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in Alabama’s Wiregrass.

“We’ve made it a major priority to invest in and expand fibre-based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, and we’re pleased to be providing these services in the Wiregrass,” C Spire CEO Hu Meena says. “Our commitment to local customers remains, and we intend to offer the same level of hometown service Troy Cablevision has been known to provide.

“I am thrilled to welcome our Troy Cablevision and Union Springs Telephone Company associates to C Spire.” Meena adds, “I know we all share the simple goal of working together and serving our customers and our local community.”

Founded in 1985, Troy Cablevision, Inc. provided cable TV, internet, fibre broadband, and other services to business and residential customers in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw, and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy and operates regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

C Spire announced earlier this year plans to invest $500 million (€442.42 million) over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of fibre broadband internet in markets across Alabama. C Spire has constructed and is offering fibre services in thirteen markets currently in Alabama.

