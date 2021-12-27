Itamar Kunik of Monogoto

Monogoto, the cloud-based global cellular connectivity provider, is pleased to welcome CBRSense into its network. CBRSense is the multi-purpose low-power IoT sensor that communicates over private networks.

Monogoto partnered with SODAQ, an IoT hardware company that specialises in developing IoT solutions, and Sequans Communications S.A. a provider of cellular IoT chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT to build CBRSense.

The integration of a low-power, battery-operated IoT sensor to the CBRS network introduces a step-change in the range of devices that were previously unsupported. CBRSense opens a world of possibilities to multiple industries that have decided to choose CBRS as a network. Compared to what is currently on the market, the new low-cost sensor can be run from any location and enjoys a long-life cycle of more than a year.

This successful collaboration began when Sequans strategically allowed low-power modems into CBRS networks, enabling SODAQ’s sensors to integrate with private networks.

CBRS (citizens broadband radio service) refers to a spectrum block at 3.5 GHz, allocated by the FCC for public use. This provides enterprises with an efficient way to build their own private LTE networks. For meaningful CBRS growth to occur, network capabilities require further development, which in turn will lead to more use cases.

The future of 5G development depends on different use cases within the same network (network slicing). CBRSense demonstrates use cases for the CBRS network that was previously dominated by high-speed CAT 12 CPE’s and UE use cases.

Monogoto CEO, Itamar Kunik states, ‘We are very pleased to be the first network capable of hosting such a wide array of low-power devices. Our partnership with SODAQ and Sequans was a true collaboration in every sense allowing us to drive this innovation into the CBRS ecosystem’.

The three companies will be exhibiting at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8, 2022, offering the first glimpse of their innovative technology.

