BBT.live, which developed a SD-WAN-based SASE solution, announced that it has signed an agreement with Cellcom, one of Israel’s telecommunications service providers. Cellcom will launch a SD-WAN cloud-based secured connectivity service designated to the growing SMB/SME market in Israel.

BBT.live’s solution, built for service providers and optimiSed to meet SMB/SME needs, enable the delivery of enterprise-grade secured connectivity service based on the underlay of public mobile and broadband networks. BBT.live’s software disaggregation technology allows network operators to mix and match diverse hardware under a single operating system, reducing the time and effort required to plan, deploy and operate the SD-WAN-based SASE cloud infrastructure.

By creating a flexible consumption model for xSPs and network operations, operational efficiency is thus streamlined across the entire infrastructure on any hardware (cloud and edge units) ensuring an open and reliable experience for faster innovation in the cloud. BBT.live’s SD-Flat network technology flattens the customer WAN and LAN networks providing a single pane of glass and user-friendly centralised network orchestration.

“We are excited to cooperate with Cellcom in order to launch a secured connectivity service in the highly competitive Israeli market. Cellcom plans to address the big and growing SMB/SME market and support their clients in the digital transformation journey. BBT.live’s cloud first solution fits the market shift from on-premises to cloud infrastructure,” says Moshe Levinson, BBT.live founder & CEO.

