Vodafone has launched the 5G Mobile Hotspot, its 5G mobile broadband device. Developed for consumers and businesses, the Vodafone 5G Mobile Hotspot turns Vodafone’s 4G and 5G network into WiFi, connecting all your devices in seconds. With access to Vodafone’s superfast 5G mobile network, customers can immerse themselves in the content they love anywhere, anytime.

With the ability to keep you connected ‘on the go’, the Vodafone 5G Mobile Hotspot enables customers to benefit from high-speed internet access in areas without fixed line connectivity. With an impressive 8.5-hour battery life, the portable router can easily share WiFi with up to 32 users or devices on the go and can be set up easily within a few minutes without the need for an engineer.

The Vodafone 5G Mobile Hotspot is ideal for those who run a small business, have a second home or a home office. It is also useful for businesses that don’t operate from a fixed location, or for families who are working from home and need additional broadband support. A truly portable device, it can be situated anywhere you need it, allowing you to stream and download at speed whilst out and about and includes WiFi 6 ensuring a speedier and more efficient internet connection.

With access to high speeds, lower latency and greater capacity, downloading content such as entire boxsets, movies, or albums over a 5G network now takes just seconds.

Customers can select either a fixed term or rolling contract with prices starting at just £10 a month. If you purchase a 5G Mobile Hotspot on a 24-month Vodafone Unlimited contract, you will get the first six months at half price:

To find out more about the 5G Mobile Hotspot, visit the Vodafone UK website.

